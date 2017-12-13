Digital Forensics Market, Size, Share, Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

DIGITAL FORENSICS MARKET INSIGHTS

Digital forensics market is a branch of forensic science, which encompasses the detection and interpretation of electronic data. Digital forensics is used to preserve evidences, while performing investigation by identifying, collecting and validating digital information. Digital forensics has inclusive applications in private investigation and in criminal law. Digital forensics are comprehensively used in healthcare, military and defense, compliance, legal and professional purposes, public sector organization etc. the global digital forensics market is estimated to grow with the CAGR of 11.5% during 2017-2022. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are increasing cyber-attacks and crimes and increasing demand of IOT devices. Additionally, increasing demand of cloud computing forensic and data security along with the regulatory enforcement and compliance are estimated to be one of the major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market. However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the market. Lack of skilled professionals, high level of encryption in mobile applications and limitations of the cloud forensics are the major constraints in the growth of the market. Besides these restraints, advancement in forensic tools and rise in the incidences of the insider attacks are developing numerous expansion opportunities for the growth of the digital forensics market.

Digital forensics market is analyzed on the basis of the four major segments namely, by type, by tools, by services and by end-users. On the basis of the types, our market is segmented into cloud forensics, computer forensics, mobile device forensics, network forensics and database forensics. On the basis of the tools, our market is bifurcated into analytics, data capture and preservation, data recovery, forensic data analysis, forensic decryption, review and reporting and others. Furthermore, on the basis of the services, digital forensics market is divided into digital investigation and consulting, education and training, incident response, maintenance and support and system integration. And on the basis of the end-users, our market is further segmented into BFSI, healthcare and life science, legal and professional, media and entertainment, military and defense, public sectors and utilities, retail and logistics, IT and Telecommunication and others.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

On the basis of the geography, digital forensics market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for major share in the global digital forensics market owing to well established IOT devices market in the region. Presence of high number of mobile phone, computer and other electronic devices users in the region and increasing cyber-attacks and digital crimes in the region coupled with the increasing awareness towards security in the region is backing the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to high internet penetration rate in the region, which results in the increasing digital crimes and cyber-attacks in the region thereby driving the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Insights

Key vendors of the digital forensics market are Accessdata Group Inc., ASR Data, Binary Intelligence, Cellebrite, Digital Detective Group Ltd., Fireeye Inc., Global Digital Forensics, Guidance Software Inc., Lancope Inc., Logrythm Inc., Magnet Forensics Inc., MSAB, Nuix, Oxygen Forensics Inc., Paraben Corporation, Secureworks Inc., Stroz Friedberg LLC, UBIC Inc. and so on. To sustain in the market, these players adopt various strategies such as merger, acquisitions, product launch and geographical expansion. For example; in 2016, Magnet Forensic Inc. launches a new product Magnet AXIOM which assist in acquiring, analyzing and sharing of digital data form smartphones, tablets and computers.

