Database encryption technology is a set of algorithms that is used to transform the data into Cipher Text (plaintext that is unreadable by computer or human without decryption). It is used to protect the data form third party access. Important function of the database encryption includes; prevention of data corruption, predefined restrictions etc. The global database encryption market is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of 30.0% during 2017-2022. Increasing incidences of data breaches and rising adoption of the cloud based database are the primary factors that are driving the growth of the market. Additionally, growing compliance regulation, increasing mobility and virtualization and availability of the encryption software in the market are also estimated to be one of the major factors that are fuelling the growth of the market. However, restriction of crypto software and management of encryption keys are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market. Except these restraints, database encryption market is yet to explore its full potential. Increasing demand of the cloud based encryption services are estimated to develop numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Database encryption market is analysed on the basis of the type, deployment model and verticals. On the basis of the type, our market is segmented into database operational models and database encryption types. Database operational models are further segmented into data in motion and data in rest. Database encryption types are also further divided into key management, column level encryption, file system encryption, application level encryption and transparent or external database encryption. Furthermore, on the basis of the deployment model, market is bifurcated into public cloud deployment, private cloud deployment and hybrid cloud deployment. And on the basis of the verticals, market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Government, Retail and E-commerce, Aerospace and Defence, and others.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS:

Global database encryption model is further analysed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, our market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the global database encryption market owing to presence of large number data centres in the region and early adoption of the cloud based services. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region due to extensive adoption of digitalization and increasing mobility and virtualization market in the region. Increasing number of SMEs in the developing countries such as India and China are also driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Insights:

Key vendors of the database encryption market across the globe are Check Point Software Technologies, EMC Corporation, Gemalto NV, Hewlett Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Intel Security, Microsoft Corporation, Netapp Inc., Oracle Corporation, Proofpoint Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Vormetric Inc., Win Magic Inc. and so on. Mergers and Acquisitions, Product launch and Geographical expansion are some of the most popular strategies adopted by these players to sustain in the market. For Example: in 2015, Microsoft Corporation announced the acquisition of the Secure Islands Technologies Ltd, a data protection company to strengthen its position in the market.

