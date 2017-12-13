Cloud Identity Access Management Market, Size, Share, Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

CLOUD IDENTITY ACCESS MANAGEMENT MARKET INSIGHTS:

Cloud identity access management is a system that revamps the conventional IT security environment by providing identification access management solution over the cloud. The global cloud identity access management market is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 13.0% during 2017-2022. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are rising trend of bring your own devices (BOYD) and increasing cyber-attacks across the globe. Furthermore, centralized security and management system and growing awareness towards compliance management are also estimated to be major factors that are fuelling the growth of the market.

Increasing cyber-attacks across the globe are estimated to be one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the market. A substantial increase in the cyber-attacks in the year 2016 has been witnessed. In Quarter 3 of 2016 alone, about 18 million new malware samples are detected, with android ecosystem is the prime target of the attacks. Furthermore, in 2016, about 4000 ransomware attacks have occurred per day, up from 1000 ransomware attacks per day in 2015. These are the major factors representing the increasing trend of the cyber-attacks across the globe. Increasing cyber-attacks give rise to the need for an effective security systems in the enterprises, therefore it is estimated to augment the demand for the cloud identity access management.

However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the market. Safety and security issues and lack of awareness about the cloud identity access management are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

Global cloud identity access managed market is analysed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the market. Early adoption of the cloud technology in the region is backing the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the market during the forecast period. Government initiatives in the developing countries such as India and china to promote digitalization (for example; in 2015, Indian Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi announces Digital India program to provide government services digitally) and increasing adoption of the technology in SMEs are driving the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Insights

Key players of the cloud identity access management are Bitium, CA Technologies, Centrify Coporation, Covisint Corporation, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Company, Hitachi Id Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Ilantus Technologies, Intel Corporation, iWelcome, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Okta Inc., OneLogin Inc., Oracle Corporation, Ping Identity Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies Inc., Salesforce, SAP SE and so on. In order to survive in the market these players adopt different marketing strategies such as merger, acquisitions, product launch, and geographical expansion so on. For Example: in 2015, Microsoft Corporation announced the acquisition of the Adallom a cloud security service provider $320 million deal to strengthen its position in cloud security service market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL CLOUD IDENTITY ACCESS MANAGEMENT MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

o PUBLIC CLOUD

o PRIVATE CLOUD

o HYBRID CLOUD

GLOBAL CLOUD IDENTITY ACCESS MANAGEMENT MARKET BY COMPONENTS

o ADVANCED AUTHETICATION

o AUDIT COMPLIANCE, AND GOVERNANCE

o DRIECTORY SERVICES

o PASSWORD MANAGEMENT

o PROVISIONING

o SINGLE SIGN-ON

GLOBAL ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT MARKEY BY VERTICLES

o BFSI

o IT AND TELECOMMUNICATION

o HEATHCARE

o GOVERNMENT AND UTILITIES

o ENERGY

o RETAIL

o MANUFACTURING

o EDUCATION

o OTHERS

