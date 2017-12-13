Business enterprises of the present day are rapidly embracing the concept of drones as the most versatile tools, which can carry out a broad array of tasks. The businesses world over engaged in the various fields are anticipating the growing need to manage their operations such as product deliveries, warehouse management, stocking, transportation, distribution etc. in a much efficient manner. To speed up and automate the process, investing in drone fleets and drone management platforms seems to be a great approach!

Read Report Overview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/enterprise-drone-management-solutions-market

Top tech titans are investing in millions to build high-tech drone management platforms to manage and control each task executed by a drone, specifically in the commercial sector. Such platforms are designed to provide tools that can logically build complex drone applications and manage these applications as well as drones in real-time. With these platforms, multiple drones that operate in the air or even on water and land can be capably managed. The cloud-based technology enables drone platforms to even communicate with the cloud in order to execute workloads efficiently.

Enterprise Drone Management solution Market: Drivers and Restraint

According to studies, the emerging global market for business services using drones is valued at over $127 bn. Global Commercial Drone Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 27% during 2016-2021. In 2015, North America and Europe cumulatively accounted for a market share of more than 60% in the global commercial drone market.

Growth in the commercial drone market is largely dependent on policy and regulatory framework in various major developing and developed countries across the globe. Over the next decade, rapidly evolving drone technology is expected to transform the conventional way of doing business in various sectors. Evolving regulatory policy framework, increasing commercial applications of drones across various end-use sectors, coupled with advancements in drone technologies are projected to propel growth in global commercial drone market in the ensuing years.

Enterprise Drone Management solution Market: Segmentation

Based on its components, Drone management solutions are categorized as – autopilot system that runs the flight software; its ground-control station tool, an app for desktop computers or tablets that is used to plot flights and control drones; and its configuration manager software, which allows for quick tailoring of drone software and hardware.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1915

Based on its application in various industry sectors, it could be further segmented as:

Agriculture

Aerial surveillance

Disaster relief

Oil & Gas exploration

Environment monitoring

Production

Manufacturing

Supply chain and Logistics

Enterprise Drone management solution market: Region wise outlook

With US being the largest market for commercial drones, the civil aviation body of the US, Federal Aviation Administration, has constantly been making amendments in policies and regulations for use of commercial drones in the country. Moreover, frequent modifications in the regulatory policies by European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) over the last few years has also been positively influencing the drone industry. Asia Pacific stands to witness high proliferation of commercial UAVs over the forecast period. Countries such as Japan and Australia have emphasized on the use of UAVs in agriculture.

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a premier provider of syndicated research reports, custom research reports, and consulting services. We deliver a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights, aerial view of the competitive framework, and future market trends.

Contact

3rd Floor,

207 Regent Street,

London – W1B 3HH

United Kingdom

T: + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

D: +44 (0) 20 3287 4268

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: www.futuremarketinsights.com