According to a new report, the global cancer diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026. The market was valued at over US$ 32 Bn in 2016, and it expected to surpass US$ 76 Bn in revenues by 2026.

By test type, the global cancer diagnostics market has been segmented into tumour biomarker tests, imaging, biopsy, liquid biopsy, immunohistochemistry, and in situ hybridisation. Among these, biopsy/tissue diagnostics is the largest segment by test type, accounting for 36% revenue share. In terms of revenues, the global market was valued at US$ 11.76 Bn in 2016.

By end-user, key segments include cancer research institutes, diagnostic imaging centers, independent diagnostic laboratories, hospital associated labs, and ‘others’. Use of cancer diagnostics systems was highest in hospital associated labs and independent diagnostic laboratories. This segment accounted for nearly 43% revenue share of the market in 2016. Future Market Insights estimates it to remain the largest end-user throughout the forecast period.

North America is the most lucrative market for cancer diagnostics. The North America cancer diagnostics market was valued at over US$ 12.29 Bn, and it is projected to increase at a CAGR of 9.8% through 2026. The U.S. remains the dominant region for cancer diagnostics in North America, accounting for over 83% share. Future Market Insights projects market share of the U.S. to reach 87.1% by 2026. As is the case globally, lung cancer is the largest segment by disease indication in North America as well. This segment accounted for US$ 2.43 Bn in 2016, and is projected to grow at 11.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period. According to Future Market Insights’ research, elderly population aged 65 and above is more susceptible to lung cancer due to changing tissue landscape. Diagnosis and confirmation of lung cancer remains one of the most vexing challenges for pathologists and clinicians.

