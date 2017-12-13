New Delhi, 8th December 2017
Special calendar preview by Dr. Sanjana Jon and Mrs. Ratan Kaul in the presence of Delhi’s most powerful women in support of Nari Shakti and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao with Abraxas Lifestyle – India’s Leading Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, honoring several outstanding exemplary members of the community.
The program was attended by Padmashri Shovna Narayan, Fashion Designer Dr. Sanjana Jon, Actor Suhani (from movie Dangal), Vandy Mehra, Captain Richa Sood, Lieut. Rita Gangwani, Dr. Janice Darbari, Meeta Pandit, Subha Rajan Tampi, Vandana Vadhera, Preeti Ghai and Mr Sandeep Marwah
It would be an evening of Art, Fashion and Design – complete with Paintings, Sculpture, Photographs, Interiors, Music and more with an exclusive, specially-invited gathering of Diplomats, Expats, Celebrities, HNI’s and ofcourse, Famous Fashion Designers and Interior Designers / Architects against a wonderful backdrop of high-end luxury AUDI cars.
Felicitation: Abraxas Excellence Awards 2017
Fashion Design: Dr. Sanjana Jon
Public Diplomacy: Mrs. Ratan Kaul
Music: Meeta Pandit
Education: Sandeep Marwah
Dance: Padmashri Shovna Narayan
Actress : Suhani Bhatnagar
Lieut : Rita Gangwani
Vandy Mehra
Dr. Janice Darbari
