In terms of revenue, the global 3D printed medical devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period and is projected to be valued at US$ 1469.4 million by the end of 2026.

By technology, the SLS technology segment accounted for a higher revenue share in the global 3D printed medical devices market in 2015 as compared to other product segments. The SLS technology segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 230.0 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period. Though the value of the polyjet / inkjet 3D printed medical devices technology segment was lower as compared to the SLS technology segment in 2015, due to a growing demand and increasing applications, its value over the forecast period is expected to be the highest amongst the other categories in the technology segment.

By material, the plastics material segment accounted for a higher revenue share in the global 3D printed medical devices market as compared to others. The plastic material segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 984.7 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period.

By application, the orthopaedic implants application segment accounted for a higher revenue share in the global 3D printed medical devices market as compared to other segments. The orthopaedic implants application segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 643.5 Mn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospitals end user segment accounts for higher demand for 3D printed medical devices as compared to other distribution channel segments such as ambulatory surgical centres and diagnostic centres, registering a CAGR of 18.7% over the forecast period.

Sales of 3D printed medical devices are relatively healthy in the U.S. market in recent years, making North America the most lucrative market globally. The North America 3D printed medical devices market revenue was accounted to be US$ 105.0 Mn in 2015, with the U.S. accounting for a majority of revenue share. In addition to North America, 3D printed medical devices sales are expected to grow gradually in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and APEJ. Revenues in Western Europe are expected to register a CAGR of 18.5%, whereas Eastern Europe is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period.

