The World Film Fair is coming to New York on the 26th-31st October, 2018 and welcomes film schools, universities and students to be a part of it.

The World Film Fair is a week long event where filmmakers and scriptwriters can meet with and show their work to companies from all areas of the film industry. There will be production companies, distributors and investors in attendance, all looking for films and projects to finance, help produce or distribute.

The World Film Fair’s School and Universities Films Production Center aims to showcase emerging talent by presenting top student films and works from all over the world. Over 50 schools and universities are taking part in this competition, where winners will have an opportunity to screen their work at some of the best festivals in the world. More information about this sector can be found on the World Film Fair website at: https://worldfilmfair.com/Schools_and_Universities_Films_Production_Center

World Film Fair invites universities, schools, students and children to submit their films, concepts and projects. Students are encouraged to bring their friends and family to the Fair.

With over a thousand film production related courses in the world, the opportunities to show student work to wide audiences on a big screen are often limited. World Film Fair offers such an opportunity. All submitted works will be reviewed by the World Film Fair judging panel to ensure that only the highest standard of work is showcased.

If you are a university or film school and are interested in submitting some of your student’s work to the World Film Fair for screening, please send details about the films to info@worldfilmfair.com

Universities and schools are invited to put forward what they feel are the best works from their students and recommend them to the World Film Fair.

Make the most of this fantastic opportunity and give your students the chance to see their films showcased on a big screen to all those in attendance.