The voice-directed warehousing solutions market is expected to witness meteoric growth and is poised to grow across important regional markets across the globe. Persistence Market Research has captured the pulse of the market and has presented useful insights in its new research publication titled “Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. This research report focuses on the impact of drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities on the global voice-directed warehousing solutions market during the period 2017 to 2025. A detailed segmentation is covered in the report that helps in estimating the value and volume projections during the period 2017 to 2025.

Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market: Forecast Analysis

The global voice-directed warehousing solutions market is expected to grow at a higher pace to register a CAGR of 14.4% during the period of forecast. In 2017, the global market was valued at about US$ 900 Mn and is anticipated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 2,500 Mn by the end of the year of assessment.

Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market: Dynamics Impacting Growth

Several factors have contributed to the growth of the voice-directed warehousing solutions market. Greater efficiency as compared to traditional methods, increasing incorporation of voice technology for increased productivity, technological advancements increasing labor efficiency, improvement in business operations of warehouses and distribution centers, rise in demand for flexible warehousing solutions, flexibility of operations resulting in increased productivity, automation of mobile tasks and workflows, rising adoption of technology in the retail sector, enhancement in productivity, reduced time and increased customer satisfaction, increasing adoption of wearable voice technology and reduction of training time from days to hours and increasing adoption of voice technology in the supply chain are pushing the growth of the global market. Complexity in integration of new technologies within the existing infrastructure, lack of system understanding and high investment and costs are some of the aspects challenging the growth of the global market for voice-directed warehousing solutions.

Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global voice-directed warehousing solutions market is segmented by component, industry and region.

By region, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to dominate the global market. The voice-directed warehousing solutions market in Asia Pacific is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 985 Mn by the end of the assessment year and is projected to rise at a high CAGR of 16.3% during the period of forecast.

By component, the voice-directed warehousing platform segment is estimated to be the largest with respect to market share. The services segment is poised to register a high value CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

By industry, the retail segment is estimated to reach a high value of about US$ 866 Mn by 2025 end and is projected to grow at a comparatively faster rate to register a CAGR of 15.7% throughout the period of forecast.

Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market: Competition Scenario

The research report on the global voice-directed warehousing solutions market includes analysis on competition. Major players such as Honeywell International Inc. (Vocollect), Dematic Corporation, Voiteq Ltd., TopVox Corporation, Lucas Systems Inc., Speech Interface Design Inc., Voxware, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell Intelligrated, Zetes Industries S.A, Business Computer Projects Ltd., HighJump Software Inc., Symphony EYC Solution UK Ltd., Blue Horseshoe Solutions, Inc., BEC (Systems Integration) Ltd., Proteus Software Ltd., and Ehrhardt + Partner Group (TopVox Corporation) are profiled in this research report.

