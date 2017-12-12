Teleradiology is the practice of interpretation and analysis of medical images by a radiologist who is not present at the site where the images are generated. This service is utilised by hospitals, emergency care centres, telemedicine companies, and other clinics. Teleradiology services enable radiologists to use online services in order to improve patient care and treatment without the need to be physically present on site. The global teleradiology services market is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,971.4 Mn by the end of 2016 and register a CAGR of 21.0% over the forecast period (2016–2026).

The global teleradiology services market is segmented on the basis of process type, service type, modality, end user and region.

The Certified Reporting Services Process segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2015 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The Preliminary Reporting segment is anticipated to be the second most lucrative segment in the global teleradiology services market.

The Emergency Nighthawk segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The Day Time Coverage segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global teleradiology services market.

The CT Scans segment dominated the global teleradiology services market in 2015 and is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The X-Ray Scans segment is expected to be the second most lucrative market segment.

The Hospital Pharmacies segment currently accounts for the highest revenue share in the global teleradiology services market due to an increasing usage of teleradiology services in hospital ICU and CCU. The Clinics segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global teleradiology services market.

U.S. dominated the global teleradiology services market in terms of revenue in 2015 and is likely to emerge as the most attractive regional market. The EU5 region is projected to be the second most lucrative regional market.

Summary of Table of Content

1. Teleradiology Services Market – Executive Summary

2. Teleradiology Services Market Introduction

3. Teleradiology Services Market Analysis Scenario

4. Teleradiology Services Market Dynamics

5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis and Forecast, By Process Type

6. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis and Forecast, By Service Type

7. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis and Forecast, By Modality

8. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis and Forecast, By End Users

9. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

10. US Teleradiology Services Market Analysis and Forecast

11. OUS Teleradiology Services Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Competition Landscape

