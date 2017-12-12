The comprehensive research report on “Sports Medicine Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2022)”, skilfully crafted by Future Market Insights reveals various aspects of the global sports medicine market along with key product types and applications, the analysis of which can be used to achieve expansion milestones in the years to come. As per sports medicine market research study, projection is that the market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.4% throughout the 2017-2022 period of assessment.

Key Highlights on Global Sports Medicine Market

The global sports medicine market has been segmented by product type, by application and by region.

By application, the knee injury segment reflects high potential with respect to both market share and growth in the years to come. The prevalence of knee injuries is rising among the athlete population. This fact has called for quick and effective treatment of knee injuries, thus making it a more lucrative segment. The knee injury segment by application is anticipated to grow at the robust rate to reflect a market share of 32.3% as of 2017, thus leading the global market and this trend is anticipated to continue over the assessment period

The shoulder injury application segment is also gaining significant traction since last couple of years. This segment is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR during the period of forecast to reach a noteworthy market share by 2022 end. This segment stands second in terms of market value during 2017-2022 followed by ankle and foot injuries application category

North America is the largest and the most attractive region for the growth of the global sports medicine market pertaining to market share. The sports medicine market in North America region is projected to grow at CAGR more than 7.0% throughout the assessment period. With respect to market share, Europe stands second to North America growing at a high CAGR. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is also anticipated to show significant growth in the years to come

Body Reconstruction segment by product type is expected to lead the global market as it reflects a high market share of more than 40% as of 2017 growing at a robust CAGR throughout the period of forecast. Body support and recovery segment is the second largest segment during the assessment period

Request to Sample Report – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5173

Summary of Table of Content

1. Global Sports Medicine Market – Executive Summary

2. Global Sports Medicine Market Overview

3. Global Sports Medicine Market Analysis and Forecast By Product Type

4. Global Sports Medicine Market Analysis and Forecast By Application

5. Global Sports Medicine Market Analysis and Forecast By Region

6. North America Sports Medicine Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

7. Latin America Sports Medicine Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

8. Europe Sports Medicine Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

9. Japan Sports Medicine Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

10. APEJ Sports Medicine Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

11. MEA Sports Medicine Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

12. Global Sports Medicine Market Company Share, Competition Landscape and Company Profiles

13. Research Methodology

14. Secondary and Primary Sources

15. Assumptions and Acronyms

16. Disclaimer

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sports-medicine-market/toc