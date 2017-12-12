That great thing about Seiko:

Seiko is a true watchmaker that caters to adventure sports as much as the impeccable gentlemen in suits, but the strangest factor is when it comes to durability and precision, you can’t differentiate – rather discriminate – between them at all! All the difference you can point out is regarding their features and functionalities, which vary according to the purpose they are built to serve. But then again, it’s surprising the way Seiko fits in all the outdoor features into their urban-use models, which the Seiko Sportura World Time Solar Chronograph SSC483P1 Mens Watch is a brilliant example of.

The spurring Sportura tale:

The Seiko Sportura World Time Solar Chronograph SSC483P1 Mens Watch is an impressive, interesting and eclectic mix of sports and traveling functions within a somewhat dress demeanor, which is rare, at worst. Useful and utilitarian, the Seiko Sportura World Time Solar Chronograph SSC483P1 Mens Watch is one multi-purpose timepiece which will keep your company through Hell and high waters.

Where it came from:

Those who keep track of the way the watch world moves have already heard about the Prospex Marinemaster, which directly influences the making of the Seiko Sportura World Time Solar Chronograph SSC483P1 Mens Watch. It houses the same movement – Caliber V195 – running on Solar power and shares many of the design elements and philosophies that shape the Prospex. It comes as a boonto them who always wanted to own the same but were reluctant only because it does not fit the criteria of a regular urban-wear; now with the Seiko Sportura World Time Solar Chronograph SSC483P1 Mens Watch, you can put all your doubts to rest.

Offering the same level of professional specifications as the Prospex, the Seiko Sportura World Time Solar Chronograph SSC483P1 Mens Watch is perfect for the traveling executives. Besides, it allows tracking local and home time simultaneously and the simple dial layout makes it possible not to get confused when you are short of time to offer anything more than a short, quick glance. It will never need a battery replacement, which grants you the freedom to use the functions at will, without the fear of the power source running dry all in a sudden, unless you deliberately keep it in darkness throughout. Even then, a few minutes of exposure to bright sunlight is enough to get the Seiko Watches up and running. With artificial lights, it stretches to a slightly longer span.

End note:

The Seiko Sportura Mens Watch showcases its sports inspirations clearly. Additionally, with its alarm function, you can be rest assured you won’t forget to start your next big assignment dead on time!

