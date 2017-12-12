12, December 2017: Want to know how get an ugly old or outdated bathroom remodeled in only one day for a fraction of the cost? Well, that’s exactly the information residents of Arkansas and Kentucky badly wanted to know from local remodeling experts Bob Kennedy and Ryan Shultz, who operate Surface Renew from their Arkansas Central and Northwest offices.

Bob and Ryan delivered the good news via a recently published article posted on the company’s website and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurfaceRenewAR, and accompanying YouTube video at https://youtu.be/Y9byQ47Llkg.

The bathroom remodeling solution is called “resurfacing”. “What that is, is a new surface bonded to the old one,” noted Bob.

“Whether your bathroom is old and out dated, chipped and has a big crack in it but you don’t want to replace it just yet, or the bathroom sink is still pink from the 1970s, and can’t afford to put $20,000 into remodeling a remodeling project at this time, I’m happy to tell you there is a simple solution to all those problems,” said Bob, who manages the company’s Arkansas Central Office and assists in overseeing their Kentucky office as well.

Bob Kennedy is a local Arkansas resident who not only founded Surface Renew, but had personally invested in a 26-unit apartment complex.

The procedure is carried by first repairing the chips and cracks. Then cleaning and preparing of the old and discolored surface. “At this stage we bond a new surface over the old one in almost any color or style you can think of,” according to Ryan, a service technician who operates from the Arkansas location. He joined Surface Renew, Inc. in 2008 after a 15-year stint in concrete.

“The end result is a brand new looking surface for less than one quarter the cost of replacing it. And it’s done in less than one quarter of the time as well,” assures Ryan, who further noted that the job usually takes less than a day to be completed.

According to Ryan, these new surfaces are permanent, look just like new and last almost as long as a brand new surface when given the proper care. An added assurance is that the bathroom remodeling experts back their services with a full 3 year guarantee on materials and workmanship.

About Surface Renew in Maumelle, Arkansas:

Surface Renew Inc. is a specialty tradesman company founded in April, 2004 and is based in Maumelle, AR. Services include repairing, resurfacing and refinishing bath tubs, wall and counter tile surfaces, showers, sinks and counter tops.

As a cost and time effective alternative to replacement, we “renew” your fixtures with a hard and durable surface in a variety of modern colors and textures of your choice. Repaired and refinished surfaces are ready to use that same day. Residential and commercial services are available.

Service areas in central and north west Arkansas are the following cities including their surrounding areas: Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway, Ft. Smith, Van Buren, Alma, Benton, Bryant, Fayetteville and Springdale.

