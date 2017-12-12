Active good action for Russia, for the world! President, people in Russian Federation say: we like our team, we love our team; we like our country, we love our country; we like the world, we love the world; we are strong to make good world! We can build good relations with all good people in all countries; together we can be real World’s Olympic champions. We can build good relations with all good people. We can do good economics, good social activity to do good situation in the country, in the world. Good relations for peoples is good way for making good world. GUIDES (Anatoliy Golod: General Director in GUIDES: General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service) creates the good action to help to do good ways to do good world. You can call to GUIDES for many great good news.

Also, if you like Olympic games, you can help to do it really good; team from Russia is rather good. The Olympic games will not be representative without Russian team. So, journalists, society in every country can help to say: we want real good event on Olympic games, team from Russia should be allowed to be on Olympic games. The most sportsmen don’t use dope; but few sportsmen use dope in every big country team, so it is not the reason to remove the team from any country. So, the teams, all good sportsmen must be allowed to be on Olympic games. Obviously, opposite decisions are just for the politics. But we need good decisions for peoples, for society, for good politics, for making good relations, good situations in the world, we need good politics! We should to talk about it these days or every country, every team can get different decisions in many spheres (you know, many spheres use precedent’s practice, that’s real reason what for conflict structures are lobbying to make sanctions for whole countries, for whole spheres). So, we should say that we need good decisions for all good oriented persons; we don’t need to remove good countries, good persons from the job on Olympic games, in any sphere, but really actual to remove bad oriented structures. You know, everybody know it, it really has big program weight. So, we have to develop all good oriented projects, we have to help to all good oriented persons, to improve casual problems, to do good results, to make the world good. Good relations for peoples is good way for making good world. GUIDES (Anatoliy Golod: General Director in GUIDES: General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service) creates the good action to help to do good ways to do good world. You can call to GUIDES for many great good news, to help to do good politics, good social, economic, informational politics, good activities. Together we really can do good world!

Also it is necessary to take attention to do that all telephone calls will come to addressees; because bad structures have big network in many countries for blocking advertising calls to many companies: different percent (10 to 100) for different companies, but almost for every company, they use it to change economic, social activities (bad structures use it to change economic activity, but also to control mass media, because advertisers don’t pay much for advertising if they don’t get result from advertising, then mass media are not so independent how they can be when they have good advertising budgets); so, if take attention, it is possible to make that all telephone calls will come very good, it will make good social, economic results for people, for many companies, for mass media in all countries.

RUSSIA CREATES WORLDWIDE SUPPORT. To make good relations and good situations in society in the world, the General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES) is created in Russia, in the world, for the world. It accumulates informational resources from the all world security services who want to make good situations in the world. That’s why it also names in mass media: the Central Intelligence Universe Agency (CIUA , “See I You Are”: “I can see, You can see”; it is necessary to see each other, good communicate with each other to make good situations and good relations in society). Everybody should know that to make good situations in society there must be the real purpose, real reason for politicians, businessmen, for society, for all people.

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Anatoliy Golod can meet to make good world!

When people read the news how GUIDES (General director in GUIDES: Anatoliy Golod) from Russia helped to Donald Trump on elections, people like original version: Donald Trump have got new father, who has arranged the son on prestigious work: President in USA. Maybe Donald Trump will meet Anatoliy Golod to do more good results for good relations in the world.

People think that Presidents have much information, but you should know, that few advisors (or their department’s members who give them information) can strategically do order from different structures. So, it is necessary to give information so, that really make defense, really prevent conflicts, really do good relations in society. So, if you can, please give this message to Donald Trump also, we have to talk, we can improve world politics. *You know, that the structures, which organize conflicts pay to few departments directors in few official organizations. The conflicts are the guilt of the agents who impede to give the momentous information, because they impede to discuss information, which can help to prevent conflicts. So, if their agents will impede to give the message, everybody obviously can find good journalists, good agents in official organizations etc., everybody can say, that you can give the message, to meet, to discuss the information more for good results. We have to write it, because conflict structures usually like to impede real work, their departments are lobbying conflicts to Trump, to many politicians, they want to expose that guilt are good structures who help to prevent conflicts. So, everybody can be active to help to give the information, we can really to meet, to help to prevent conflicts, to do good work for good relations in the world.

You can read more about this news:

https://www.prbuzz.com/politics-a-public-affairs/434277-vladimir-putin-donald-trump-anatoliy-golod-can-meet-to-make-good-world.html “Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Anatoliy Golod Can Meet To Make Good World!”

www.prbuzz.com/politics-a-public-affairs/410697 “Crimea was in Russia, came back to Russia”.

https://www.prbuzz.com/politics-a-public-affairs/409711-real-god-almighty-plus-central-intelligence-universe-agency-improve-the-world.html “Real God Almighty plus Central Intelligence Universe Agency improve the world”

www.pressreleasepost.com/russia-ukraine-are-going-to-make-good-relations-doing-repost-you-can-help “Russia, Ukraine are Going to Make Good Relations. Doing Repost, You can Help!”

www.prworld.org/content/vladimir-putin-donald-trump-anatoliy-golod-are-going-produce-good-world “Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Anatoliy Golod Are Going To Produce Good World”

http://prsync.com/general-universal-information-defense-excellent-se/father-from-russia-has-helped-to-donald-trump-really-good-sensation-1639759/ “Father from Russia has helped to Donald Trump! Really good sensation”.

https://www.prlog.org/12614378-to-improve-economics-central-intelligence-universe-agency-guides-cyber-bios.html (To Improve Economics! Central Intelligence Universe Agency. Guides, Cyber Bios)

You can read super news:

www.supercyberking.com

www.akiber.com good communications (Additional super data on Russian language: docs.google.com/document/d/1BE8BVZ69MNFZm2YjwHKRsbaeKxnaNG481tR-ZevAZts/pub )

GUIDES contacts:

+7(495)7604918; +7(985)7604918; +7(965)3188546, +7(903)1621034, +7(926)4107084.

Web page in social media: www.facebook.com/GolodAnatoliy ; vk.com/id16741608 ; twitter.com/AnatoliyGolod ; Email: anatoliygolod@mail.ru ; anatoliygolod@superdobro.com

*All symbols, all numbers can help to make good connections, good communications for good relations, for good results, for to solve casual problems, to improve situations. It is momentous to make good connection, the communications must always work good. You also can call to the communication operator to improve connection.

Contact information:

Anatoliy Golod

General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service

Address: Moscow, Russian Federation

Phone: +7(495)7604918

Email: anatoliygolod@superdobro.com

Website: http://www.supercyberking.com/