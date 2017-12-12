Respiratory protection equipment are devices worn by workers in factories to circumvent inadvertent inhalation of harmful particles present in the air. These devices filter the air by removing harmful substances and provide clean air to breathe. Employees who have to work in places where there is insufficient oxygen or presence of toxic substances, fumes, gases, harmful dusts, or sprays, need respirators to protect themselves. Numerous companies are undertaking keen measures regarding employee well-being, encouraging global health and safety specialists and manufacturers to produce superior respiratory protection equipment. A responsible employer is bound by the legal obligation under all government regulations to control the number of hazardous substances his/her employees are exposed to. This is likely to propel the market for respiratory protection equipment during the forecast period. Health standard norms have become a global macroeconomic phenomenon in recent years and play an important role in the market as well.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/respiratory-protection-equipment-market.html

Different types of respiratory protection equipment include air purifying respirators, half mask respirators, full mask respirators, helmets, hoods, visors, escape respirators, airline respirators, full face masks, and supplied air respirators. In terms of end-use, this market has been divided into the following categories: fire services, industries, pharmaceuticals, construction, health care, defense, and oil & gas. The defense sector has been observed to use respiratory equipment extensively because of the growing social and political unrest among countries. Besides, governments are taking stringent measures to ensure employee safety leading to social and economic welfare. The occupational safety and health act (OSHA) lays down guidelines for workplaces to follow, so that no physical harm is caused to workers. Regular inspection is conducted to make sure that these devices are adopted by companies.

Geographically, the respiratory protection equipment market is distributed over Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is predicted to constitute a significant share in this market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising number of fatal occupational injuries recorded by the US bureau of labor statistics and increasing incidences of accidents in the manufacturing, mining, and agricultural sectors. This motivates the global respiratory equipment market. However there also exist certain limitations to its expansion, such as lack of awareness regarding the usage of such equipment among all sections of the population and the fact that respirators are not a direct substitute for effective engineering and work practice controls. Limited adoption of respiratory protecting equipment in the emerging countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa due to the absence of stringent laws regarding employee safety measures and an overall lack of awareness about the benefits of this product also restrict the market.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21548

Key participants in the industry include 3M, Avon Protection Systems, Bullard Group, Honeywell International, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell, Bulwark Protection Apparel, Drägerwerk, Dynamic Safety International, Gentex, Grolls, Gurit, Intech Safety, International Enviroguard, Jayco Safety Products, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Moldex-Metric, Ocenco, RPB Safety, RSG Safety, Scott Health & Safety, Shanghai Baoya Safety Equipment, Tyco Safety Products, Venus Safety & Health, and Wenaas.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com