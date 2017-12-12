Oleo Chemicals are petrochemical analogs that are used as a substitute for the latter. Larger amounts of oils and fats are transformed by chemical reaction into basic fatty materials for use in the important oil-based industries. The fundamental reactions are saponification, hydrolysis, polymerization, inter-esterification and hydrogenation. In the world today nitrogen containing fatty acids derivatives and esters are the two most important classes of derivatives consuming more than 50 % of fatty acids. According to our investigation, important factors and patterns distinguished in the worldwide oleo chemicals market incorporate quick utilization in soaps and detergents attributable to supplement the growing worldwide populace, increasing interest for Oleo Chemicals in food processing industry, and interest for cosmetic products because of expanded purchaser spending rose in economies of Europe and North America regions. Additionally, interest for Oleo Chemicals is anticipated to observe huge development over the appraisal time frame because of the interest for lubricants in automobile industry. Increasing pharmaceutical companies over the globe is expected to be a vital driver for Oleo Chemicals Market amid the audit time frame. Expanding car production and deals alongside rising utilization of lubricants is evaluated to fuel the development of the market. Moreover, quick urbanization combined with expanding consumer spending in developing economies is anticipated to drive the development of the Oleo Chemicals advertise amid the appraisal time frame, 2017 to 2023. Moreover, because of its green picture, steady development of raw material, minor harmful effects and better dermatological compatibility is expected to drive the market.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Oleo Chemicals Market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into fatty acids, fatty alcohols, methyl ester, glycerol and others. On the basis of application, the Oleo Chemicals Market is categorized into soaps & detergents, intermediates, plastics, coatings, lubricants, rubber, personal care, and others. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

North American Oleo Chemicals Market is anticipated to observe a huge increase owing to high consumption potential, rising production capacities, and increasing human development index (HDI). In Europe, the need for Oleo Chemicals is anticipated to increase in many countries such as Italy, Germany, Spain, U.K, France, and Russia due to increasing spending in oleo chemicals research & development and growing purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, presence of major automobile production capacities specifically in Germany is anticipated to give a new opportunity to the market growth. Latin American countries such as Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil are also anticipated to observe steady growth on account of increasing consumer spending on passenger cars as well as involvement of new technologies and inventions in Oleo Chemicals manufacturing technology. Asia Pacific Oleo Chemicals Market is anticipated to increase with the high CAGR due to rising incorporation into end use industries such as food & beverages and soaps & detergents.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Oleochemicals Market are BASF SE (Germany), Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Godrej Industries Limited (India), PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (Thailand), Arizona Chemical Company, LLC (U.S.), and Emery Oleochemicals (U.S.) among others.

Key Points from Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Oleo Chemicals Market

6 Market Trends

7. Global Oleo Chemicals Market by Type

8. Global Oleo Chemicals Market by Application

9. Global Oleo Chemicals Market by Region

10. Company Landscape

11. Company Profiles

11.1 BASF SE

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.1.3 Financial Updates

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 Wilmar International Ltd.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.2.3 Financial Updates

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 Procter & Gamble

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.3.3 Financial Updates

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 Eastman Chemical Company

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.4.3 Financial Updates

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 Cargill, Incorporated

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.5.3 Financial Updates

11.5.4 Key Developments

12. Conclusion

