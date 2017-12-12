Metallic Stearates are classified as a compound of long chain fatty acids with metals of different valences. Some of the Metallic Stearates are insoluble in water while other compound of long chain fatty acids with alkaline metals or ammonia are soluble in water. Lubrication and release properties along with water repellence are a few characteristics of all Metallic Stearates. Effects of these properties are depended upon the chain length of the fatty acid, cation and other properties of Metallic Stearates. These are majorly produced from organic raw materials. Therefore, they can be abraded to some extent when exposed to excessively high temperature, resulting in discoloration. These are widely utilized in numerous application such as building & construction, cosmetics, plastics, rubber, pharmaceuticals, coatings, and others.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of the Metallic Stearates Market are rising per capita disposable income, improved living standards, and increasing construction activities. Additionally, rising automotive production and sales along with continuous growth of automotive industry in emerging economies is predicted to propel the demand for Metallic Stearates Market. Robust investment in the ongoing research and development projects by the major market players operating in the segment and strong acceptance within the end use industries is set to positively influence Metallic Stearates demand.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players operating in the Metallic Stearates Market are James M. Brown Ltd. (U.K), PMC Group, Inc. (U.S.), Dover Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Baerlocher GmbH (Germany), FACI SPA (Italy), Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Valtris Specialty Chemicals (U.S.), Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd (Singapore), Nimbasia (India), IRRH SPECIALTY CHEMICALS (India) among others.

Market Segmentation:

Globally, Metallic Stearates is spanned on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as magnesium, aluminum, zinc, calcium, and others. Other product include alkali stearates such as lithium stearates, sodium stearates, and sodium oleates. Among these, zinc stearates accounted for the largest market share in 2016 on account of its wide utilization in various ends use industries. Zinc stearates segment is followed by calcium stearates as it is used as mold release agent, acid scavengers, and lubricants in the plastic industry. Moreover, calcium stearate is used as hydrophobic agent for preventing moisture absorption and preservation of building & construction materials. Magnesium stearates are considered as safe and thus widely utilized in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. On the basis of application, Metallic Stearates Market is segmented into plastics, rubber, cosmetics, building & construction, coatings, pharmaceuticals, and others. Other include textile and paints industry. Among these, plastics estimated for the largest application segment due to significant use of various Metallic Stearates in plastic industry. Moreover, increasing automotive sales along with rising use of plastics in order to reduce the overall weight of vehicle is expected to drive plastic segment growth. Furthermore, rising disposable income along with increasing use of cosmetic and personal care products is expected to drive the cosmetic application segment.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the largest Metallic Stearates Market followed by North America and Europe due to strong existence of many major market players. European market is predicted to register significant growth on account of presence of major automotive manufacturers in Italy, Spain, and Germany. Asia Pacific metallic stearates market is expected to register tremendous growth due to continuous expansion of pharmaceutical, building & construction, and textile sector specifically in India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia. Latin American countries is expected to witness above average growth due to increasing purchasing power of consumer along with increasing spending on cosmetics and personal care products. The Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness steady growth on account of rising foreign investments and strong demand from building & construction sector.

