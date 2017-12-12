The Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42% during 2017-2022. Machine Learning is an application of computer science that offers the computers an ability to learn and predict without being explicitly programmed. It is a type of Artificial Intelligence that has originated from the study of computational learning and pattern recognition techniques.Machine Learning as a Service Market is a term used for a range of services that provide machine learning tools as part of cloud computing services. Technological advancement, evolution of Internet, innovation and rising demand for machine learning services will continue boost market growth in near future. Machine learning has been highly useful to analyse, extract and interpret large chunks of data and has also simplified the tasks of data scientists. Additionally, this market is has considerable demand for high-value predictions that can make decision making better and smart actions in real time without human intervention. Machine learning has also overcome the lesser extent availability of computing power with such high amount of data. As a result, machine learning has seen its endless use in such computations with highly précised results which are another important factor for the growth of this market.

Data Security concerns and lack of professional skills in the domain are some of the restraints that may affect the market growth. However, due to growing innovations and technological advancements in machine learning algorithms, various effective and significant security mechanisms are expected to boost machine learning technology. Additionally, a large number of new machine learning technologies and the skilled professionals are expected in future due to the rising awareness of machine learning and its services across the globe.