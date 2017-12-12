Low Power Wide Area Network Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

LOW POWER WIDE AREA NETWORK MARKET INSIDE

The Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during 2017-2022. Low-Power Wide-Area Network market is a sort of wireless telecommunication wide area network which is designed to allow long range communications at a low bit rate among things, such as sensors operated on a battery. The low power, low bit rate and intended use distinguish this type of network from a wireless WAN that is designed to connect users or businesses, and carry more data, using more power. The global Low Power Wide Area Network (market is growing at a very fast pace owing to increasing adoption of machine to machine (M2M) and Internet of things (IoT), rising need of long range connectivity of devices, lower power consumption of Low Power Wide Area Network market is expected to boosts the market. Multiple connectivity offers power consumption, battery life, precise balance of bandwidth, and long distance range at reasonable cost. Substantial cost and high power consumption associated with conventional systems such as WAN propel the market growth in the forecasted time period. Companies such as Vodafone has also announced its low powered IoT service developed in collaboration with Huawei. Apart from that Nokia and Korea Telecom focus on evolution of 4G LTE standards also known as LTE-M, that would enable low-cost service and low-power consumption to support M2M applications.

Though lack of standards, rising security and privacy concerns and increasing data traffic acts as a barrier in the growth of global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market in the upcoming five years. On the other hand deployment of intelligent devices, system integrators and MNOs and non MNO network providers may acts as an opportunity in the marker growth.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe region is dominating the global market, as this region is continuously developing in the LPWAN technology. One of the largest mobile network provider in European region is Orange, this provider has joined Lora alliance to launch its network across the region. Asia pacific region is leading the Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market, majorly to presence of countries such as India and China. In Australia, New Zealand and approx. 20 other countries in APAC region is the potential areas for the spread of LPWAN network for IOT by the network providing company IoTOz.

Competitive Insights

The Key Players in the Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market Include 3gpp, Actility, At&T Inc., Bouygues Telecom, Cisco Systems, Ingenu, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L, Link Labs, M2m Spectrum, Metso, Neul (Huawei) Ltd., Nwave Technologies, On-Ramp (Ingenu) Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Semtech Corp., Sierra Wireless, Sigfox Inc., Telefonica Sa, Vodafone Group Plc, Weightless Sig and so on Partnership, R&D, M&A, Product Launch are the key strategy adopted in the global low power wide area network (LPWAN) market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end users and regional outlook.

1. Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Research And Analysis, By technology

2. Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Research And Analysis, By Application

3. Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Research And Analysis, By End Users

4. Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market Research And Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS

Comprehensive research methodology of Global LPWAN

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global LPWAN

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global LPWAN

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Vijay Nagar Square

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Mobile No. +91 7803 040 404

Phone No. +91 731 4958007