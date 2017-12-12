LIC’s Jeevan Labh is a limited premium paying, non-linked, with-profits endowment plan which offers a combination of protection and savings. This plan provides financial support for the family in case of unfortunate death of the policyholder any time before maturity and a lump sum amount at the time of maturity for the surviving policyholder. This plan also takes care of liquidity needs through its loan facility.

1. Benefits:

Death benefit:

In case of death during the policy term, provided all due premiums have been paid, Death benefit, defined as sum of “Sum Assured on Death”,vested Simple Reversionary Bonuses and Final Additional bonus, if any, shall be payable. Where, “Sum Assured on Death” is defined as the higher of 10 times of annualised premium or Absolute amount assured to be paid on death i.e. Basic Sum Assured . This death benefit shall not be less than 105% of all the premiums paid as on date of death.

Premiums referred above shall not include any taxes, extra amount chargeable under the policy due to underwriting decision and rider premium(s), if any.

Maturity Benefit:

“Sum Assured on Maturity” equal to Basic Sum Assured, along with vested Simple Reversionary bonuses and Final Additional bonus, if any, shall be payable in lump sum on survival to the end of the policy term provided all due premiums have been paid.

Participation in Profits:

The policy shall participate in profits of the Corporation and shall be entitled to receive Simple Reversionary Bonuses declared as per the experience of the Corporation, provided the policy is in full force.

Final (Additional) Bonus may also be declared under the policy in the year when the policy results into a claim either by death or maturity.

2. Optional Benefit:

The policyholder has an option of availing the following Rider benefit(s):LIC’s Accidental Death and Disability Benefit Rider (UIN: 512B209V01)LIC’s New Term Assurance Rider (UIN: 512B210V01)Rider sum assured cannot exceed the basic sum assured.