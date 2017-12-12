According to a new report, “Global Internet Security Market”, published by KBV Research, the Global Internet Security Market is expected to reach $49,891.2 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Internet Security Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.4% during 2016-2022.

The Software market contributed the larger revenue share to Global Internet Security Market in 2015, and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The Access Control Technology market is expected to attain a market size of $17,207.1 million by 2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Internet Security market, globally.Based on the Product & Services, the Internet Security Market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services segment. Based on the Technologies, the market is bifurcated into Authentication, Access Control Technology, Content Filtering and Cryptography segments. According to the Application, the Internet Security Market is segmented into BFSI, Retail, IT& Telecommunications, Government, Manufacturing, Education, Aerospace &Defense and Others segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Google Inc., HP Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Dell and Symantec Corporation.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-internet-security-market/

Global Internet Security Market, by Product & Services

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Internet Security Market, by Technologies

Authentication

Access Control Technology

Content Filtering

Cryptography

Global Internet Security Market, by Application

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunications

Government

Manufacturing

Education

Aerospace &Defense

Others

Global Internet Security Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Google Inc.

HP Enterprise

Cisco Systems

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Dell

Symantec Corporation

