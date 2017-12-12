DALLAS, TX – Matthew Newman, an East Dallas entrepreneur, remembers being a young boy wishing for a brand new bike with a big red bow on Christmas morning. It is in this spirit of holiday giving that Newman, the founder of For the Life of You Mentoring Foundation, is sponsoring the first Annual Christmas Bike Giveaway. The campaign will provide new bikes and helmets for 5th grade students at Eduardo Mata Elementary Schoolin Dallas, and Newman is inviting others to get involved! Bike sponsorships begin as low as $150. To sponsor a bike or to submit a nomination form, visit ForTheLifeofYou.org. The presentation of bikes will take place at Eduardo Mata on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 1:30 PM with students, teachers, administrators, PTA leaders, campaign sponsors and representatives from the Dallas Independent School District Police Department.

“It’s important for us to understand that a bike is not just a “joy ride” for these kids, but often their lifeline to getting to school on time, participating in sports and other extracurricular activities. In addition, having a bike helps kids increase their physical activity while teaching them responsibility,” explains Newman, founder of For the Life of You Mentoring Foundation.

Officers from the Dallas Independent School District Police Department will be on hand to officially register the students’ bikes and conduct a brief session on bike safety and road rules.

Richardson Bike Mart – White Rock has teamed up with Newman to sponsor the first three bikes and Newman is hoping their participation will inspire others to get involved. “I’m so grateful to Richardson Bike Mart— White Rock for coming on board as our first bike shop sponsor and I’m asking other local businesses and entrepreneurs to chip in. We want to provide at least ten new bikes to kids this holiday season—and if we get more, we’ll give more!” Newman states. The sponsorship deadline is December 18th.

At least ten Eduardo Mata students will be presented with brand new bikes and helmets. To be considered, 5th graders must nominate themselves online at FortheLifeofYou.org, by writing a short essay entitled, “What a new bike will mean to me.”

About For the Life of You Mentoring Foundation

For the Life of You Mentoring Foundation is a nonprofit organization connecting underserved youth to influential youth a for a different reality… Life. For the Life of YouMentoring Foundation was founded by East Dallas entrepreneur, Matthew Newman. Newman is the owner and president of My Lawn Mower & Me—a natural and organic residential and commercial lawn maintenance company serving the Dallas/Ft. Worth metropolitan area.

Newman is the recipient of the 2015 Community Based Big Brother of the Year Award from Big Brothers Big Sisters. Newman earned his B.B.A. in Business Marketing from the University of Texas at San Antonio and is currently pursuing a master’s degree at Criswell College. Newman has been featured in the Dallas Morning News, Advocate Lakewood/East Dallas, Focus Daily News, and other media outlets. To learn more about the Holiday Bike Give-Away, please visit www.FortheLifeofYou.org. To request an interview with Mr. Newman, please contact Anita S. Lane at 646-450-6214, or via email at AnitaSLane@SenseiCommunications.com.