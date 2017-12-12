Cladding is any particular material used to cover the exterior of a structure. Cladding may or may not be waterproof, but it controls how components fall on a surfaceor hit it. Cladding can also be used fora decorative purposein order to camouflage a more structural but not appealing substrate. Cladding systems can serve functions such as precipitation control, crack control andmovement joints, vapor andair control, and insulation. The global cladding systems market can besegmented on the basis of material, component, application, and region. Based on material, the market can besegregated into fiber cement, vinyl, metal, brick & stone, stucco & eiffs, wood, and others. The vinyl segment accounted for amajor market share in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. This is attributableto easy availability and low cost of vinyl. As a result, it is the most widely used material in cladding systems all over the world. The metal cladding segment is projectedto witness rapid growthfrom 2017 to 2025. This is because metal claddings arehighly durable and aestheticallypleasant. Moreover, they can be fully recycled and they are eco-friendly.This results in the rise indemand for metal claddings across the world.

Based on component, the global cladding systems market has beendividedinto windows & doors, roofs, walls, and others. Thewalls segment accounted fora leading market share in 2016 and the trend is estimatedto continueduring the forecast period. Walls constitute alarge portion of any building and cladding systems protect walls from extreme weather conditions by covering them. Wallsalso enhance the aesthetics of abuilding. The windows &doors segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This growth is due to the fact that windows and doors need protection for longevity and durability. Based on application, the global market for cladding systems has beensegmentedinto residential and non-residential. The non-residential segment held a major market share in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Thesegment is likely to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This is attributableto increasing requirement forinnovative infrastructure and replacement of old infrastructure, especially in developing countries.

Major factorsfuelingthe global cladding systems market include high durability of thesesystems. With high durability, cladding systems are being increasingly employedto protect buildings. In addition, increase innon-residential and commercial construction activities is augmentingthe global cladding systems market. Non-residential is the leadingrevenue-generating segment ofthe cladding systems market. However, high installation cost is a major restraint forthe global market for cladding systems. Rapid urbanization in developing countries of Asia Pacific such as China and India provesto be a major growth opportunity forthe market. Furthermore, surgingdemand for the use of sustainable materials in cladding systems is anothergrowthopportunity forthe global cladding systems market.

Geographically, the global cladding systems market has beensegregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. North America held a leadingmarket share in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominanceduring the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is projectedto witness rapid growth during the forecast period, owing to rapidly expanding construction sector and rapid urbanizationin the region.

Major players operating inthe global cladding systems market include Tata Steel Limited (India), Etex Group (Belgium), Alcoa Inc. (the U.S.), Compagnie DE Saint Gobain SA (France), James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland), Nichiha Corporation (Japan), CSR Limited (Australia), Axiall Corporation (the U.S.), Boral Limited (Australia), and Cembrit Holding A/S (Denmark).

