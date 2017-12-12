Global Anomaly Detection Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2017-2022

ANOMALY DETECTION MARKET INSIGHTS

Anomaly detection is the technique of detecting threats by identifying unusual patterns that do not comply with the expected behavior. It has many applications in business, from identifying strange pattern in network traffic that could cause hacking in signal to system health monitoring including detecting infectious tumors in an MRI scan. The use of anomaly detection has also being extended from detecting fraud detection in an online transaction to fault detection in operating environment. Furthermore, with the emergence of IoT technology, anomaly detection would likely to play a key role in IoT use cases such as monitoring and maintenance. The global Anomaly detection market is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 17% during 2017-2022. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are rise in internal threats among enterprise and increasing cyber fraudulent activities. Moreover, increase in the adoption of anomaly detection solution in software testing and emergence of high performance data analysis (HPDA) are also estimated to be major factors that are fuelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, security threats posed by workers of small and medium sized enterprise are the biggest threats to IT Security. One of the biggest responsibilities of any IT departments is predicted to maintain a high level of security in order to keep the company’s data protected. However, companies tend to focus on external threats such as hackers without realizing that internal sources such as employ might be the security risk for the company. Anomalous Behavior Detection makes use of advanced algorithm to take action against threats before they become critical. Advanced mathematical algorithms are applied to large data volumes in order to address threats quickly. Investigation of risk is done to identify anomalies and further an alert is sent to highlight threats before they become critical.

Additionally, anomaly detection technique has also been used for software testing and to remove any anomalous data from the dataset. Prelert, anodot, loom systems are some of the anomaly detection software to detect anomalies across massive datasets. Growth of data and development of High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) is estimated to be the major factor for driving the market. The HPDA enables the data scientist to detect abnormal anomalies in a real time and help monitor device performance along with preventing data from unauthorized access. With the increase in number of connected device, risk of securing it created demand for anomaly technique. Considerable rise in the investment in high performance data analytics (HPDA) to detect fraud and security breaches will further boost the market growth. HPDA has also been used by government to improve security threat analysis. However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the market which includes high cost and lack of skills and awareness about the anomaly detection.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

Global Anomaly Detection market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Early adoption of cloud, growing trend of IOT and Bring your own Device (BYOD) are the witnessed development that are boosting the adoption of anomaly detective solution in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the adoption of new technologies which includes big data and analytics, augmented reality, IoT, cloud and cyber security.

Competitive Insights

Key players of the Anomaly Detection Market includes Cisco Systems inc, Dell technologies inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Guardian Analytics. Other players such as Anodot, Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies, Gurucul, Niara, Inc. , Flowmon Networks, Wipro Limited, SAS Institute Inc., Symantec Corporation , Trustwave Holdings Inc., LogRhythm, Inc. Splunk, Inc., Trend Micro, IncGreyCortex S.R.O., Securonix, Inc and so on are also contributing considerable. In order to stay competitive in the market these players adopt different strategies such as partnership, collaboration, merger and acquisitions, product launch and geographical expansion. For example, in 2017, Cisco launched “intent-based” network that could detect malwares hidden in encrypted traffic. This new technology is expected to make it harder for cyber attackers to carry out attacks or perform illegal authorization against any organization.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Major Segments of Global Anomaly Detection Market includes-

Global Anomaly Detection Market Research and Analysis, By Application

Global Anomaly Detection Market Research and Analysis, By Service

Global Anomaly Detection Market Research and Analysis, By Solution

Global Anomaly Detection Market Research and Analysis, By technology

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Anomaly Detection Market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Anomaly Detection Market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Anomaly Detection Market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of researched revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

