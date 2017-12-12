Analytics As a Service Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

ANALYTICS AS A SERVICE MARKET INSIDE

The Global analytics as a service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.01 % during 2017-2022. With the liberation of information enabled by Big Data Analytics Analytics-as-a-Service combines the demand based aspects of cloud computing. Businesses are rising flattening their decision-making hierarchies to become more responsive to customers and empower more knowledge workers. With increasing competitiveness in different industries, this solution empowers to make more real-time decisions and enterprises to continuously innovate. analytics as a service market knowledge workers by granting them personalized access to centrally managed information data sets. This erases many of the delays that business analysts, data scientists, and other information consumers face, while enabling these information workers to explore information data sets more interactively and discover richer insights more rapidly.

The major boosting agents in the growth of global analytics as a service market are lower cost of implementation in an organization especially for small and medium sized business which would require lesser capital expenditure. The Analytics-as-a-Service provides the tailored and customized solutions according to the needs of business. Apart from this other factor that also pushes the market upward are resource constraints to setup, budget optimization, agility and better control over data. At the same time the uncertain ROI is posing a major challenge to this market followed by lack of proper big data strategies and issues in acquisition and integration of data sources.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global market, majorly owing to the presence of major AaaS vendors in the US region. Though the Americas dominate this market, APAC region is also showing faster growth due to the emergence and adoption of big data is expected to boost the market for AaaS in the Americas and APAC during the next five years of time period.

Competitive Insights

The Key Players in the Global analytic as a service market Include 1010data, Amazon.Com Inc., Atos SE, Bigml, Inc., Bison Analytics, Computer Science Corporation (CSC), EMC Corporation, Google, Hitachi, Ltd., Host Analytics Inc., Hpcc Systems, Ibm Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Opera Solutions Llc, Oracle Corporation, Quantivo, Quantivo Corporation, SAS, The Hewlett-Packard.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global analytic as a service market is segmented on the basis of deployment, type of data, organization type, industry and regional outlook.

1. Global Analytics-As-A-Service Market Research And Analysis, By Deployment

2. Global Analytics-As-A-Service Market Research And Analysis, By Type Of Data

3. Global Analytics-As-A-Service Market Research And Analysis, By Organization Type

4. Global Analytics-As-A-Service Market Research And Analysis, By Industry

5. Global analytic as a service market Research And Analysis, By Region

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. APAC

5.4. RoW

