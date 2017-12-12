Tel.: (+91) 22 6242 2907

Mumbai, India – December 12, 2017 – Bricsa Consulting, is engaged in producing high end networking and knowledge sharing conferences for senior executives from the Infrastructure, Finance and professional advisory community in the emerging market. We are committed to providing insight and Intelligence on new opportunities in growth markets in the Transport Infrastructure sector. We thrive on the quality of our contacts in the international business community. Our business is to provide business insight. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia forms a major part of the Economy in the Middle East Region. According to the current scenario, Kingdom has laid the policies for its transformation. It has been identified that to boost the economy it is very necessary to develop the Transportation Infrastructure for which many ambitious projects have been announced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Vision 2030, a very significant transformation strategy under which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has planned the policies and strategies to develop its Infrastructure facilities in terms of shifting its reliance from oil based economy.

We at Bricsa Consulting are very proud to announce our “5th Annual Saudi Arabia Transport & Infrastructure”, a 2-day strategic conference that is scheduled to be held on 2nd & 3rd April 2018 at Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This conference will showcase foremost rail infrastructure projects and investment openings in the Kingdom as well as in the Middle East Region and it will also provide a platform for international and regional key decision makers to meet as well as learn about the prevailing and forthcoming infrastructure contracts on offer. This event shall focus on the Transport Infrastructure development which are under way in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Highlights of the conference include:

• Discussion on Planning and execution of rail projects in a way to deliver value for money and meet Transport policy objectives

• Investments in safety and reliability and modern infrastructure for transport

• Innovations in designing metro rail station and architectural competencies

• Influence of changing technology, e ticketing NFC-RFID solutions for metro

• ICT implementation in metro

• Exploring business and investment opportunities in the region

ABOUT BRICSA CONSULTING PVT. LTD.

We are engaged in producing high-end networking and knowledge sharing conferences for senior executives from the infrastructure, finance and professional advisory community in the emerging market. Our business is to provide business insight. Throughout the region, our effort is to provide business communities with superior products designed by careful research.

