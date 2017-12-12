In terms of revenue, the global 3D printed medical devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period and is projected to be valued at US$ 1469.4 million by the end of 2026.

The global 3D printed medical devices market is segmented on the basis of technology, material, application, distribution channel and region.

By technology, the SLS technology segment accounted for a higher revenue share in the global 3D printed medical devices market in 2015 as compared to other product segments. The SLS technology segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 230.0 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period.

By material, the plastics material segment accounted for a higher revenue share in the global 3D printed medical devices market as compared to others. The plastic material segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 984.7 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period.

By application, the orthopaedic implants application segment accounted for a higher revenue share in the global 3D printed medical devices market as compared to other segments. The orthopaedic implants application segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 643.5 Mn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospitals end user segment accounts for higher demand for 3D printed medical devices as compared to other distribution channel segments such as ambulatory surgical centres and diagnostic centres, registering a CAGR of 18.7% over the forecast period.

In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2016 end, and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to be the second fastest growing market registering a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period followed by Eastern Europe, APEJ, and Japan.

Request A Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1501

Summary of Table of Content:

1.Executive Summary

2.Research Methodology

3.Assumptions and Acronyms Used

4.3D Printed Medical Devices Market Overview

5.Parent Market Scenario, Value Chain, Regulations

6.3D Printed Medical Devices Market Dynamics

7.3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis & Forecast By Material, 2016–2026

8.Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis, By Application Type

9.Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis, By Technology

10.Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis, By Region

12.North America 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis

13.Latin America 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis

14.Western Europe 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis

15.Eastern Europe 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis

16.APEJ 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis

17.Japan 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis

18.MEA 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis

19.Competitive Landscape

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/3d-Printed-medical-devices-market/toc

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com