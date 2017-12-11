San Francisco-based private financial group supports the launch of a new e-commerce platform that aims to define the new standard of B2B e-commerce, worldwide.

San Francisco, CA, USA., December 11, 2017 — US Capital Partners Inc. (“US Capital”) has been engaged by Intellibidder Corporation (“Intellibidder”) as its exclusive financial adviser for a $2 million senior secured convertible note issuance for the firm, as a bridge to an $11 million Series-A equity raise. US Capital Partners is a full-service private financial group headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Intellibidder will use the new financing towards developing its proprietary Intellibidder platform, a B2B e-commerce technology software system that facilitates the buying and selling of bulk commercial-grade general goods. The platform aims to be a complete end-to-end system to facilitate bulk purchase transactions, for use in almost every applicable B2B high-volume industry.

“Using a proprietary, patent-pending algorithmic software system, Intellibidder aims to achieve maximum efficiency in the B2B marketplace,” said Shams Merchant, President and CEO at Intellibidder. “We are very excited about our developing B2B e-commerce platform, and look forward to meeting strategic investors and other potential partners.”

“We are delighted to be assisting Intellibidder with its financing needs,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital. “The opportunity to participate in Intellibidder’s $2 million convertible note raise is now open to eligible investors through our digital investment platform at www.uscgs.com.”

James B. Baty, Ph.D., Senior Vice President at US Capital Partners, said: “While buyer-side-only aggregation systems might experience diseconomies of scale when large lots can be filled only by large suppliers, the Intellibidder business architecture aims to offer a combined synergy of additional seller-side aggregation, targeting of standardizable commodity products, and centralized logistics and fulfillment attractive to both buyers and sellers. I believe this creates a notable competitive value proposition.”

About Intellibidder Corporation:

Based in Dallas, TX, Intellibidder is developing a new proprietary and patent pending B2B e-commerce platform that facilitates the buying and selling of bulk commercial-grade general goods. Currently, popular B2B e-commerce systems, such as Alibaba and eBay, act as an open marketplace for buyers and sellers to connect. While productive, these systems are inefficient: buyers often do not receive optimal pricing and many sellers are left unable to participate and compete. The new Intellibidder platform aims to aggregate supply, demand, and logistics, thereby delivering an optimum price-per-unit to purchasers. Intellibidder aims to be the world’s most intelligent B2B e-commerce system.

About US Capital Partners:

Since 1998, US Capital Partners Inc. has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. The firm manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent for companies, funds, and projects, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory.

To learn more, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapitalpartners.net or call (415) 889-1010.

Contact:

Vanessa Guajardo

US Capital Partners

555 Montgomery Street, Suite 1501

San Francisco, CA 94111

415-889-1010

media@uscapitalpartners.net

http://www.uscapitalpartners.net