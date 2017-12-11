Dr. Krupa Torne, Paediatric Neurologist & Epileptologist from Birmingham Children’s Hospital, UK joins Surya Hospital, Mumbai as the Neurology head.

With the recent addition of Dr. Krupa Torne as the new head of neurology, Surya Group of Hospitals has added another star to their highly acclaimed staff of doctors. Dr Krupa Torne has completely her International Fellowship in Paediatric Neurology, Epilepsy and Neurorehabilitation from Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Birmingham UK. She has also worked in many premier hospitals in the UK and extensively trained in this field.

She comes with an experience of over 15 years in paediatric medicine and another 5 years in paediatric neurology. “I am excited to be a part of the prestigious Surya Hospitals and hope to enhance the standard of care provided with my decades of experience,” says Dr. Krupa Torne.

Dr. Krupa Torne has been an organizing committee member of many respected events like:

– Parkinson’s and Movement Disorder Congress

– International Conference on Brain Disorders and Dementia Care

– International Conference on Neurodegenerative disorders and Stroke September

– World Congress on Neurology and Neurodisorders

– World Congress on Research and Therapy

She is also affiliated with numerous associations such as,

– European Paediatric neurology association

– International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society

– American Neurology Association US

– American Epilepsy Society US

– International Child Neurology Association (ICNA)

Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi, founder and CEO of Surya Hospitals commented, “We are delighted to have Dr. Torne on board. She will prove to be a wonderful asset to our neurological department,” on appointment of the new department head. Visit http://suryahospitals.com/ for more details.