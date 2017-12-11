Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global surface protection films market in a newly published report titled “Surface Protection Films Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2027)”. In terms of revenue, the global surface protection films market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and information in this report.

Market Segmentation & Forecast

The global surface protection films market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,196.2 Mn by 2017 end, and is expected to expand at a 5.7% CAGR over the forecast period (2017–2027), to be valued at US$ 2,081.6 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2027.

Market Segmentation by Thickness

On the basis of thickness, the market is categorised into the following segments: <25 microns, 25 – 50 microns, 50 – 100 microns, 100 – 150 microns, and >150 microns. Among these segments, our study has identified the 50 – 100 microns segment to account for a lion’s share in the surface protection films market, with almost 38% of the total market value share. The segment is expected to enjoy rapid growth over the forecast period, clocking a CAGR of 6.2%.

Market Segmentation by Base Material Type

On the basis of base material, the market is categorised into the following segments: PE, PET, PP, PU, PVC, and others (Blended films, etc.). Among these segments, we have identified the PE segment to be the most dominant segment over the forecast period, maintaining a market share of above 40%. The segment is projected to register an impressive CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. However, it is the PET segment that is projected to register a CAGR of 6.3%, which is the highest among the other base materials.

Market Segmentation by End Use

Based on end use, the global surface protection films market has been segmented into the following: Construction & Interior, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Others. The construction & interior segment is expected to be the most dominant segment over the forecast period, accounting for more than 50% of the net market share. By the end of the forecast period, the segment is forecast to account for around 56% of the global surface protection films market share.

Market Segmentation by Region

The global surface protection films market has been segmented into seven major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Globally, in terms of revenue, Western Europe is estimated to account for the highest share of 30.4% in 2017, followed closely by Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), which is estimated to account for a share of 22.6%. Meanwhile, revenue from the market in Latin America is expected to expand at CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. The mature markets i.e. Western Europe and North America are likely to create a substantial demand in the global surface protection films market with a cumulative worth of over US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2027.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global surface protection films market covered in this report are Chargeurs S.A., Nitto Denko Corp, Tredegar Corporation, Polifilm GmbH, Surface Guard, Inc., DUNMORE Corporation, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG., Toray Advanced Film Co., Ltd., and Alvest SAS, among others. The report also includes profiles of prominent Chinese companies operating in the global market. We have discussed individual strategies followed by these companies in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, and mergers and acquisitions.

