Escalating demand in the usage of smartphones is anticipated to influence the growth of worldwide mobile mapping market during the forecast period 2017-2022. To summarize these developments, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has appended a first-hand research publication to its extensive research database. The report indicates that the international mobile mapping market has been projected to reach about US$ 12 Bn in value towards the close of 2017 and the market is anticipated to expand at 13.7% CAGR over the period of assessment from 2017 till 2022; reaching a market valuation of approximately US$ 24 Bn towards the close of 2022. The report suggests that the worldwide market for mobile mapping will register healthy growth in the coming years.

Advance Technology Satellite Positioning to Fuel the Mobile Mapping Market

The major factors responsible for the development of the international mobile mapping market have been included in this study. The report also presents a complete synopsis of the key restraints and drivers impacting the market to help key stakeholders to formulate business strategies to enhance their growth in the global market. The report also gives a gist of the possibilities in the mobile mapping market globally. Key developments in the application segment of the mobile mapping market, which further leads to advancement of technologies in satellites positioning systems is referred to as the key driver for overall growth in revenue in the market. The increase in the use of mobile mapping technologies through smartphone is expected to fuel the growth of mobile mapping market during the assessed period. On the basis of primary and secondary data collected from the prominent industry sources, the report also offers industry standard methodical models to review the development of the market for mobile mapping during the period of study.

Global Mobile Mapping Market: Segmental Analysis

This study categorizes the global market for mobile mapping by solution and basis end-use industry. Basis solution, this report further bifurcates the worldwide mobile mapping market as location based services, 3D mapping, indoor mapping, as well as others. In the end use category, the market is divided into government, telecommunication and others. Based on region, the market for mobile mapping is further segmented into Middle East & Africa, North America, Japan, Europe, & Asia Pacific excluding Japan. This report also highlights the past development aspects of segments in the market globally, which is further helpful for the reader to understand the present development scenario of various market segments during the period of assessment from 2017 to 2022.

Global Mobile Mapping Market: Key Players

This research publication presents a list of the key dominating players functioning in the mobile mapping market such as Leica Geosystems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Garmin International, Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc., OSI Geospatial Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Tomtom NV. The report also gives brief synopsis of the current market strategies of these key players that will uplift the growth of mobile mapping market in the coming years.

