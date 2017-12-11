Now clients can order 3D sculptures without going to the studio.

Sculptarium is a new ThreeDee-You service that allows clients to order 3D sculptures with no need for the portrayed person to visit the studio, making surprise gifts much easier.

1. First step is taking photos of the head of the person who will be immortalized (instructions below); to make it a surprise gift, the purpose of the photos should not be revealed.

2. Photos are sent to Sculptarium, or taken personally to the studio, including at least one full-body photograph.

3. Sculptarium will prepare a selection of bodies from its extensive collection of real people bodies for customers to choose from.

4. Then comes the moment of deciding the scale at which the 3D sculpture will be produced, there are five scales to choose from.

5. Sculptarium will design a 3D model of the head using the photos as work basis and will apply it to the chosen body.

6. In about three weeks the 3D sculpture will be ready; it can be picked up at the studio or shipped to the customer’s address.

How to take the photos

– front, profiles and rear, with the same expression, without glasses

– vertically, at the height of the subject’s eyes

– physically move away and zoom in so that the head almost completely fills the frame

– use the flash, avoid direct lights that generate shadows

– if the hair conceals the face in the profiles two sets of photos should be taken, with loose hair and collected hair

Sculptarium

3D sculpture

from photographs

C/ Hortaleza, 9 – 3ºd

28004 Madrid

Spain

Tel: +34 915 218 440

E-mail: info@sculptarium.com

Website: www.sculptarium.com

Monday – Saturday: 10:00 – 21:00

Sunday + b. holidays: 12:00 – 21:00

