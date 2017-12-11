As the global transportation & logistic industry observes convergence through adoption of data-centric solutions, predictive analytics & simulation software are likely to be in great demand in the future. As a measure to improve efficiency of transportation operations, predictive analytics and simulation software use the captured data to determine patterns, and show future outcomes & trends related to transportation. Apropos the report published by Future Market Insights, rising number of connected vehicles will also be a key booster for adoption of transportation predictive analytics & simulation solutions. Since vehicle connectivity is on an upsurge, several automakers have modified their automotive offerings by instating features such as sensors and advanced tracking systems enabled with engine diagnostics.

According to Future Market Insights’ report, connected cars are capable of generating information regarding traffic flow, engine performance, etc. in real time. This data can be extracted using transportation predictive analytics and simulation, thus providing better analysis of transportation authorities. In terms of value, the global transportation predictive analytics and simulation market was valued at US$ 1,550.0 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 3,916.6 Mn by 2027-end. During this forecast period, the market will reflect robust growth at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Request for Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2075

Increasing vehicular traffics witnessed across the globe, and the earnest need for saving costs through cost-effective data solutions, and thereby rendering operational efficiency in logistics sector are also observed as key drivers for growth of global transportation predictive analytics & simulation market. In the report, titled “Transportation Predictive Analytics & Simulation Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027,” North America is projected to remain the largest market for transportation predictive analytics and simulation solutions North America’s transportation predictive analytics and simulation market will account for 35% of the market revenues by 2027-end. The region will also register fastest revenue growth at 10.5%, while Japan and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region will reflect growth at more than 9% CAGRs.

The report emphasizes on how predictive analytics can help companies to maximise revenue and minimise transportation costs by predicting customer demand while dealing with any capacity limitations. They can help airline companies devise a business strategy such as adjusting flight schedules or flight fares during different demand periods, and help maximise revenues as well as increase customer satisfaction. In 2016, more than US$ 230 Mn worth of transportation predictive analytics and simulation solutions were deployed in airline transport sectors across the globe. Nevertheless, in the long run, roadways will remain the most crucial component of transport for adoption of predictive analytics and simulation solutions; global revenues from which will soar at 9.8% CAGR through 2027.

Request for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2075

Taking into account the rising use of microscopic transportation simulation platforms for infrastructure planning, more than one-third of global transportation predictive analytics and simulation revenues will be accounted by microscopic simulation throughout the forecast period. Demand for macroscopic simulation, however, is projected to witness marginal decline in terms of its global revenue share. The report also predicts that on-premise deployment models will lose traction, but will still dominate the market revenues. Meanwhile, cloud-based deployment of transportation predictive analytics and simulation in the forecast period will bring in over US$ 1,400 Mn in global revenues.

More than 90% of the global transportation predictive analytics and simulation market will remain dominated by software over services. And, the report has profiled leading developers of transportation predictive analytics and simulation software & solutions, which include, IBM Corporation, Xerox Corporation, SAP AG, PTV Group, Cubic Corporation, Space-Time Insight, Tiger Analytics Inc., T-Systems International GmbH, Predikto Inc., and Cyient-Insights.

Report Overview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/transportation-predictive-analytics-and-simulation-market