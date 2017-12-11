Rising focus on point-of-care diagnosis & treatment has led to an increase in the use of mobile computer medical carts. Computer medical carts are used to record and update a patient’s electronic health records (EHR). Increased adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) is also observed to be an instrumental factor for growth of North America’s medical carts market. The report, titled “Medical Carts Market – North America Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027,” also projects that manufacturers of medical carts are extending the product line by introducing medical carts with added features.

Report overview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-medical-carts-market

A lucrative opportunity for such prominent medical device manufacturers towards consolidating their presence in the medical carts market in North America is changing their product line in accordance with shift in technology. Mechanical medical carts are being gradually replaced by new and enhanced technologies such as powered medical devices with battery systems, locking drawers (with negative tilt to facilitate efficient stocking of medication), and automated medicine dispensing systems.

In addition to this, increased focus on acquisitions and collaboration among companies have helped them expand their clinical carts product portfolio and cater to the demand for efficient healthcare systems. This has boosted the need for more effective and advanced medical equipment, devices and procedures. Emerging players must keep in mind that acquisitions over the years have resulted in strengthening the positions of current market leaders.

In 2017 and beyond, computer medical carts will remain in great demand, procuring close to 40% of the market’s overall revenues towards the end of 2027. North America’s medical carts market is poised to witness dominance of metal as base material, revenues from which will reflect a CAGR of 12.1%. Non-powered medical carts will also be top-sellers in the market, while revenues from sales of powered medical carts are anticipated to showcase 12.6% CAGR. Hospitals will be the largest end-users of medical carts in North America.

Request to sample report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-na-3608

Key players in the North America medical carts market are focussing on developing innovative application specific products to fulfil the various needs of hospitals and to enhance the important factor of patient safety. This need to increase hospital capacity and innovations in products are likely to boost the revenue and volume growth of the medical carts market. To strengthen the medical carts product portfolio, companies in this market are deploying a product line extension strategy by launching new products with unique features for specific purposes. For instance, companies such as Ergotron, Inc. and InterMetro Industries Corporation are introducing powered medical carts to simplify the work of nursing facility staff. These mobile medical carts are preferred by nurses as they are at a high risk of musculoskeletal disorders.

Non-powered or mechanical medical carts are now slowly being replaced by innovative and enhanced technologies such as powered medical carts with battery systems and locking drawers with negative tilt to facilitate efficient medication stocking, and also feature automated medicine dispensing systems. For instance, Omnicell Inc. designs medication workstations to advance medication and supply automation management. On the other hand Ergotron Inc. offers a wide variety of powered medical carts with ergonomic and easy-to-manoeuvre features. This shift in technology to powered medical carts is trending the North America medical carts market.

Summary of Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

3. North America Medical Carts Market Analysis Scenario

4. Market Dynamics

5. North America Medical Carts Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Product

6. North America Medical Carts Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Material

7. North America Medical Carts Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Energy Source

8. North America Medical Carts Market Analysis and Forecasts, By End User

9. U.S Medical Carts Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

10. U.S Medical Carts Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Material

11. U.S Medical Carts Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Energy Source

12. U.S Medical Carts Market Analysis and Forecasts, By End User

13. Canada Medical Carts Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Product

14. Canada Medical Carts Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Material

15. Canada Medical Carts Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Energy Source

16. Canada Medical Carts Market Analysis and Forecasts, By End User

17. Competition Landscape

18. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

19. Research Methodology

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-na-3608

CONTACT:

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: www.futuremarketinsights.com