Pointe-Claire, Quebec ( Webnewswire ) December 10, 2017 – 10-10-10-3, a Montreal, Canada, US and international long distance calling service provider, has announced reduced calling rates to many countries worldwide, including Argentina, Brazil, Sweden, and Italy.

Alejandro Bitar, the President of 1010 103, explained, “10-10-10-3 customers don’t have to sign a contract or use a calling card to enjoy savings on every long distance and international phone call. All a caller needs to do is dial 1010103 before the phone number, and the call will be added to their regular phone bill at 1010103’s cheaper rates.”

The recently lowered phone calling rates include Argentina, Brazil, Sweden, and Italy, for 1.5 cents a minute on landlines and 1.9 cents a minute for mobile numbers.

Visit 1010103.ca for more information about 10 10 10 3’s lower telephone calling rates and the company’s other local and international long distance services.

About Montreal 10-10-10-3

10-10-10-3 is a Canada, US, and international long distance calling service company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 10-10-10-3 provides a 10 10 service which is a long distance service used by consumers on a casual calling basis. This type of long distance service allows the consumer to get amazing long distance rates without having to change their primary local telephone service provider and eliminates the use of a telephone calling card.

For further information, please contact:

Customer Care

http://www.1010103.ca/

Tel.: 1-866-650-0103

E-mail: 1010103@convergia.net

###