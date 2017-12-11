Liquid Screed Direct Ltd. is enormously proud to present the highest quality floor sanding service in Gloucester, as well as, other parts of the UK. The company’s many years of experience and expertise have propelled them to become the go-to service providers for floor sanding.

It is not commonplace to find a company offering tailored floor sanding services combined with best industry practices and an intense passion for customer service. The company excels with every opportunity and provides assistance for small-scale residential renovations through to large-scale commercial construction.

“Floor sanding Gloucester is a very important step in the floor preparation process. It must be done before installing the final floor covering. If this step is skipped, the chances of having a loose surface can lead to the final floor finish being affected. We previously offered only guidance and advice on how to go about this task, but on realising that a lot of people are unable to achieve the desired results, we decided to offer a floor sanding service. Our professional services are aimed at helping our customers get the best out of their floor investment”, said a spokesperson of the company.

He also added, “The primary reason why we started offering floor sanding solutions is because this process requires the use of highly-specialist machines. Such machines are usually not available for the public to rent or purchase. Since we have the machines, equipment and tools required to get the job done, we decided to take care of the whole flooring requirement from start to finish for of our customers.”

Liquid Screed Direct Ltd. not only provides floor sanding services, but also takes care of all the pre and post arrangements. Even before commencing the sanding of the floor, their team of professionals take special care to clean the space of any sharp materials, such as nails etc. This is particularly important because sharp materials can damage their sanding machines.

On further questioning about the type of machines that the company users for floor sanding, the spokesperson said, “For the initial stages and first cut, we make use of large belt sanders and drum sanders, along with coarse grit papers. We not only sand the broad main floor, but also take care of the edges, stairs and corners. As for the second part, we make use of sand papers that have double grit.”

“We have a finishing machine or finishing sander so that your floor surface gets a finishing touch. Once we have completed sanding the floor, we spray the surface with sealants. The sealants that we choose strictly depend on the type of floor covering that our customers have chosen to use”, added the spokesperson.

Liquid Screed Direct Ltd. has a rigorous approach towards delivering unparalleled service. By offering floor sanding solutions for both residential and commercial spaces, they aim to make it easier for home renovators, as well as, property developers to install or replace floors.

The CEO of the company said, “Our sanding services are largely dust-free and we make sure we use technologically-advanced machines for the task. Our team is constantly engaged in sourcing better equipment so that we are capable of not just meeting, but exceeding the expectations of our customers.”

From its inception, the company has always been renowned for their high-level of products and services. They not only provide floor sanding services, but also offers their expert guidance and advice on how to sand the floor for DIY enthusiasts. They supply all the necessary products required to successfully sand floors. Tile or wood flooring, this company has got the capability and proficiency required to match your flooring needs. Their products and services are priced competitively.