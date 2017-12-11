Aurora, IL/2017: Reading intervention tools can help kids and adults suffering from reading disorder. This generally happens due to lesser focus on lines and distraction. Thus, kids and adults can train themselves to read with fluency using See-N-Read tool. The Aurora, IL based See-N-Read Reading Tools offer reading intervention tools to increase fluency. Readers can improve comprehension, eye tracking and fluency simultaneously with the help of intervention tools.

About See-N-Read Tool

It is a tool that keeps visibility in control without straining eyes and providing line to line transition. Thus, the tool can slide on the page to be read allowing readers to guide eye movement effortlessly.

Method To Use Tool

Place the reading strip on the page

Read the visible text

Slide the tool downwards on the page slightly

Make sure that next line is visible

Read the line and re-check already read area on shaded region of tool

How See-N-Read Tool Helps

The reading intervention tool assists people struggling with reading issues. It improves the ability of a person to focus on a particular line. This helps in improving the reading ability, by removing distractions and clearly pointing on the information to be read. This way, reader is able to grab the information and can easily understand it.

Most of the times, reading is affected by line skipping as readers are not able to move on to immediate next line while continuous reading. This is corrected using controlled eye movement by guiding the eye to a particular line.

Other Products

ColorTAGTM

See-N-SpellTM

eSee-N-ReadTM

To know more about the benefits of See-N-Read Reading Tools, call at (630) 236–5592. For additional information, you can also log on to http://www.see-n-read.com/