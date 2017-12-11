Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, by Geography

According to a new report, “Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market is expected to reach $2,223 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2016 -2022.
The North America market dominated the Global NDT Equipment Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 14.2% during 2016-2022.
The Ultrasonic Testing market dominated the Global NDT Equipment Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The Radiography Testing market is expected to attain a market size of $450.2 million by 2022. However, Visual Inspection Testing market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.3% during 2016-2022.
The Surface Examination market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The Volumetric Examination market is expected to attain a market size of $955.9 million by 2022. However, Others market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.7% during 2016-2022.
The Energy & Power market dominated the Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market in 2015. The Oil & Gas market is expected to attain a market size of $400.1 million by 2022.
The report aims at providing stakeholders with an in-depth analysis of the Global Non-Destructive Equipment Testing Market.Current and future market trends would determine the overall attractiveness of the market providing a platform for the companies to exploit the market potency and garner sizable market share. The study provides an in-depth analysis of major driving and restraining factors in the industry and highlight insights on the growth opportunities prevailing in the industry. Market estimation of the current market and estimations through 2016-2022 would provide the complete financial potency of the market.
Key players profiled in the report include Olympus Corporation, Intertek Group, SGS S.A., Ashtead Technology, Mistras Group, General Electric, Magnaflux and Yxlon International.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-non-destructive-testing-equipment-market/
Research Scope
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market by Testing Method
Ultrasonic Testing
Radiography Testing
Visual Inspection Testing
Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing
Eddy-Current Testing
Liquid Penetrant Testing
Others
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, by Technique
Volumetric Examination
Surface Examination
Others
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, by Application
Oil & Gas
Energy & Power
Aerospace &Defense
Automotive & Transportation
Infrastructure
Others
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, by Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles
Olympus Corporation
Intertek Group
SGS S.A.
Ashtead Technology
Mistras Group
General Electric
Magnaflux
Yxlon International
Related Reports –
North America Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market
Europe Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market
Asia Pacific Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market
Lamea Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market
Recent Comments