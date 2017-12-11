Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, by Geography

According to a new report, “Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market is expected to reach $2,223 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global NDT Equipment Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 14.2% during 2016-2022.

The Ultrasonic Testing market dominated the Global NDT Equipment Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The Radiography Testing market is expected to attain a market size of $450.2 million by 2022. However, Visual Inspection Testing market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.3% during 2016-2022.

The Surface Examination market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The Volumetric Examination market is expected to attain a market size of $955.9 million by 2022. However, Others market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.7% during 2016-2022.

The Energy & Power market dominated the Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market in 2015. The Oil & Gas market is expected to attain a market size of $400.1 million by 2022.

The report aims at providing stakeholders with an in-depth analysis of the Global Non-Destructive Equipment Testing Market.Current and future market trends would determine the overall attractiveness of the market providing a platform for the companies to exploit the market potency and garner sizable market share. The study provides an in-depth analysis of major driving and restraining factors in the industry and highlight insights on the growth opportunities prevailing in the industry. Market estimation of the current market and estimations through 2016-2022 would provide the complete financial potency of the market.

Key players profiled in the report include Olympus Corporation, Intertek Group, SGS S.A., Ashtead Technology, Mistras Group, General Electric, Magnaflux and Yxlon International.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-non-destructive-testing-equipment-market/

Research Scope

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market by Testing Method

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Others

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, by Technique

Volumetric Examination

Surface Examination

Others

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, by Application

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Aerospace &Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Infrastructure

Others

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

Olympus Corporation

Intertek Group

SGS S.A.

Ashtead Technology

Mistras Group

General Electric

Magnaflux

Yxlon International

