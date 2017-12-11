The worldwide automotive fabric market is highly competitive, with several top companies vying for a large share of the global market. Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently appended a new title in its reports database focusing on the performance and revenue forecast of global automotive fabric market. This comprehensive report presents the revenue estimations of the automotive fabric market, and also highlights the key factors anticipated to impact revenue growth of the worldwide automotive fabric market over the forecast period 2017-2022.

The report follows a precise structure beginning with the executive summary, an overview of the worldwide automotive fabric market, factors influencing revenue growth, and the detailed revenue estimations. The report also describes the bottom line of various companies operating in this market, and provides information on the pricing structure and cost analysis of the automotive fabric market. Information on strategies pertaining to raw materials sourcing, a global distributor list, and a list of key region wise market participants is also provided. Towards the end, the report highlights the research methodology used to arrive at the market estimations along with a list of the primary and secondary sources of research used. Key market assumptions and acronyms used throughout the report have also been listed for the readers’ benefit.

Global Automotive Fabric Market: Segmentation

The worldwide automotive fabric market is segmented by product type into non-woven, woven, knitted; by sales channel into aftermarket, OEM; by application into pre-assembled interior components, airbags, belts and hoses, floor covering, safety belts, tires, upholstery, car roof, other applications; by type of vehicle into mid-sized passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, luxury passenger cars, premium passenger cars, compact passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles; by region into North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Japan, and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan. For each of these segments, the report provides a detailed market forecast substantiated by key metrics such as revenue (in US$ Mn), compound annual growth rate for the historical period (2012 – 2016) and forecast period (2017 – 2022), market share, and Y-o-Y growth. A detailed segmental revenue forecast for each country within the assessed regions is also presented in this report. The value forecast presented in the report is intended to help clients and key stakeholders understand the top segment and region to target in terms of enhancing growth in the worldwide automotive fabric market.

Global Automotive Fabric Market: Competition Study

An important chapter of the report highlights the competition scenario in the automotive fabric market. The report studies some of the top companies operating in the worldwide automotive fabric market and presents information such as company and business overview, a detailed SWOT analysis, key financials, and recent market developments. The SWOT analysis presents the different strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the concerned companies and is a very useful read that helps readers gauge the current position of the leading players in the worldwide automotive fabric market and enables a thorough study of the key strategies adopted by these companies to retain their competitive edge in the automotive fabric market.

Some of the top players profiled in the report are Adient, Heathcoat Fabrics Limited, Achilles USA, Inc., CMI Enterprises, Delcotex, American Foam & Fabric, Shri Ram Laminators Private Limited, Lear Corporation, Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd., Global Safety Textiles GmbH, TB Kawashima Co., Ltd., Sage Automotive Interiors, PLM Impianti Srl, ACME, Foss Manufacturing, LLC, TEIJIN FRONTIER CO., LTD., Wovlene Tec Fab India, Shamkem Multifab Limited, Alcantara S.p.A., and SETEX-Textil-GmbH.

