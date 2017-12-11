The Europe Sports Drink Market was worth USD 550 million in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.3%, to reach USD 650 million by 2021. Sports Drinks are beverages whose stated purpose is to help athletes replace water, electrolytes, and energy before or after training or competition.
Athletes actively training or fitness enthusiasts lose electrolytes by sweating and expending energy. A stated purpose of sports drinks, which provide many calories of energy from sugars is to improve performance and endurance.
View Full Report: http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-sports-drink-market-3721/
The Europe Sports Drink Market is driven by the keen interest of the millennial generation in sports, inclination towards fitness, increasing disposable incomes and willingness to pay for health products. The increasing number of fitness centers and health clubs also contribute to the growth of the market. However, the growing inclination of the market towards organic and natural products due to lesser side effects acts as a constraint on the growth of the market
Request for Sample Brochure: http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-sports-drink-market-3721/request-sample
The Europe Sports Drink Market is segmented on the basis of type, Ingredients type, packaging and by distribution channels. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into isotonic, hypertonic and hypotonic. On the basis of ingredient types, the market is categorized into Aqua/Water and Additives. The additives segment is further divided into sweeteners, polysaccharides and oligosaccharides, flavors, acidulates and others. On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into bottle, can, and others. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is divided among modern grocery retailers, traditional grocery retailers, and non-grocery specialists.
Inquire Before Buying: http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-sports-drink-market-3721/inquire
Market Segmentation
Type
Introduction
Isotonic
Hypertonic
Hypotonic
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Type
Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type
Market Share Analysis, By Type
Ingredients Type
Introduction
Aqua/Water
Additives
Sweeteners
Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides
Flavours
Acidulants
Others
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Ingredients Type
Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Ingredients Type
Market Share Analysis, By Ingredients Type
Packaging
Introduction
Bottle (Pet/Glass)
Can
Others
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Packaging
Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Packaging
Market Share Analysis, By Packaging
Distribution Channels
Introduction
Modern Grocery Retailers
Discounters
Convenience Stores
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Traditional Grocery Retailers
Independent Grocery Retailers
Food Services/Sports Nutrition Chain
Others
Non-Grocery Specialists
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Distribution Channels
Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Distribution Channels
Market Share Analysis, By Distribution Channels
The Europe Sports Drink Market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. As of 2016, Europe holds the second position in the global market share analysis. The rapid growth in new distribution channels is set to further boost the market growth in Europe.
The major players operating in the Europe sports drink industry include PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, 100Plus, Lucozade, Sportade and Pocari Sweat, 8.5 Living Essentials, Cloud 9, Extreme Drinks Co., Abbott Nutrition Co, AJE Group, Arctico Beverage Company, Brtivic PLC, Champion Nutrition, D’angelo, Fraser & Neave Holdings BHD, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the area of market research and business intelligence. With rich experience in research across various business domains, we cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients. Our analyst team comprises expert professionals in market research, who with their collective knowledge and sksillset dedicatedly serve clients from various industries and regions.
Contact:
Abhishek Shukla
Sales Manager (International Business Development)
Market Data Forecast
Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626
Mobile: +91 998 555 0206
Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com
Visit MarketDataForecast Blog @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/blog/
View latest Press Releases of MDF @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/press-releases
Recent Comments