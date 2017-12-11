The Europe Sports Drink Market was worth USD 550 million in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.3%, to reach USD 650 million by 2021. Sports Drinks are beverages whose stated purpose is to help athletes replace water, electrolytes, and energy before or after training or competition.

Athletes actively training or fitness enthusiasts lose electrolytes by sweating and expending energy. A stated purpose of sports drinks, which provide many calories of energy from sugars is to improve performance and endurance.

The Europe Sports Drink Market is driven by the keen interest of the millennial generation in sports, inclination towards fitness, increasing disposable incomes and willingness to pay for health products. The increasing number of fitness centers and health clubs also contribute to the growth of the market. However, the growing inclination of the market towards organic and natural products due to lesser side effects acts as a constraint on the growth of the market

The Europe Sports Drink Market is segmented on the basis of type, Ingredients type, packaging and by distribution channels. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into isotonic, hypertonic and hypotonic. On the basis of ingredient types, the market is categorized into Aqua/Water and Additives. The additives segment is further divided into sweeteners, polysaccharides and oligosaccharides, flavors, acidulates and others. On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into bottle, can, and others. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is divided among modern grocery retailers, traditional grocery retailers, and non-grocery specialists.

Market Segmentation

Type

Introduction

Isotonic

Hypertonic

Hypotonic

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Type

Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type

Market Share Analysis, By Type

Ingredients Type

Introduction

Aqua/Water

Additives

Sweeteners

Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides

Flavours

Acidulants

Others

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Ingredients Type

Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Ingredients Type

Market Share Analysis, By Ingredients Type

Packaging

Introduction

Bottle (Pet/Glass)

Can

Others

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Packaging

Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Packaging

Market Share Analysis, By Packaging

Distribution Channels

Introduction

Modern Grocery Retailers

Discounters

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Traditional Grocery Retailers

Independent Grocery Retailers

Food Services/Sports Nutrition Chain

Others

Non-Grocery Specialists

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Distribution Channels

Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Distribution Channels

Market Share Analysis, By Distribution Channels

The Europe Sports Drink Market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. As of 2016, Europe holds the second position in the global market share analysis. The rapid growth in new distribution channels is set to further boost the market growth in Europe.

The major players operating in the Europe sports drink industry include PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, 100Plus, Lucozade, Sportade and Pocari Sweat, 8.5 Living Essentials, Cloud 9, Extreme Drinks Co., Abbott Nutrition Co, AJE Group, Arctico Beverage Company, Brtivic PLC, Champion Nutrition, D’angelo, Fraser & Neave Holdings BHD, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

