Colliers International India’s NCR Facilities Management (FM) team clinched ~5,50,000 sq ft of property management project for Pacific Mall and will begin operations from 01 December 2017. Pacific Mall is one of the premium malls in New Delhi, hosting over ~30,000 people over weekdays to ~90,000 over weekends. Colliers International is the exclusive Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) partner that has been appointed to provide Integrated Property Management services at Pacific Mall which houses more than 130 national and international brands.

Following a growth trajectory, this is another addition in Colliers International NCR FM team’s retail IFM projects; and second one with Pacific group, as Colliers is already managing their mall in Ghaziabad.

Colliers started its engagement with the Pacific group through one of their residential projects in Dehradun, subsequently adding 5 more retail, commercial and residential properties in 3 years. This project of managing the premium Pacific mall in Delhi is an indication of Colliers International’s efforts towards nurturing relationships and commitment to service excellence.

“It is a landmark win for us. We intend to further strengthen our capabilities with this assignment to increase our footprint in retail FM industry”, said GS Tyagi | Director (NCR) | Facilities Management | Colliers International India.