Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new report, which is titled, “Halal Cosmetics Market: Asia Pacific Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015 – 2020.”According to the report, the growing awareness among consumers about religious obligations has created a high demand for Halal products especially in the Asia Pacific region. This report thus studies the halal cosmetics market within the Asia Pacific region. According to report, the Asia Pacific halal cosmetics market is estimated to expand at a 9.9% CAGR between 2015 and 2020.

The growing awareness about transdermal nature of cosmetics is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the halal organic cosmetics market in Asia Pacific. The increase in the distribution and marketing channels as well as the high demand for organic vegan cosmetics will boost the growth of this market. The increased availability of color cosmetic variants will also aid in the growth of the market.

The report is a complete overview of the halal cosmetics market in Asia Pacific. It analyzes the various trends in the market that are expected to have an impact on the future of the halal cosmetics industry. The key opportunities within the market have also been analyzed in the report. The report also studies the various factors that are having a negative impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific Halal cosmetics market.

By product, the Halal cosmetics market is segmented into color cosmetics, fragrances, skin care, hair care. Eye care, lip care, face care, nail care are the sub segments of the color cosmetics segment. Of these the skin care segment is anticipated to gain a market share of 10 BPS through 2020. The color cosmetics is the leading segment and is estimated to account for 38% of the total market. The color cosmetics segment is anticipated to witness in increase of 60 BPS during the forecast period. This segment is likely to expand at a 10.2% CAGR from 2015 to 2020.

On the basis of geography the Asia Pacific Halal cosmetics market is segmented in East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Oceania. Of these, Southeast Asia is anticipated to emerge as a dominant market for Halal cosmetics. The Southeast Asia region is estimated to expand at the fastest pace as compared to other areas of Asia Pacific. The report also states that South Asia is estimated to emerge as the second most attractive market for Halal cosmetics. Both these regions have a wide consumer base for Halal certified products.

Top players within the halal cosmetics market are taking efforts to launch newer products and extend the variety and product range. Leading players within the Asia Pacific Halal cosmetics market include: Wipro Unza, INIKA, Clara International, Martha Tilaar, Brataco Group Of Companies, Paragon Technology & Innovation, and Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd. The report profiles the leading players and studies the business and financial overview of these companies. The key strategies adopted by these players are also revealed in the report. The recent developments by the players and information on partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions are given in the report. The degree of competition and the collective shares accounted for, by top companies have been given in the study. The bargaining power of buyers and suppliers and the threat of substitute and new entrants are also analyzed.

