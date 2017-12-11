Industry Overview:

Global Aircraft Seating Market Research Report – Forecast to 2021 – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2021

B/E Aerospace, Zodiac Aerospace S.A., Geven S.P.A., Aviointeriors, Sogerma S.A., Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd., Haeco Americas, ZIM Flugsitz GmbH, Aviationscouts GmbH, and Recaro Aircraft Seating Gmbh & Co. Kg. are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Market of Aircraft Seating and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Aircraft or Airplane Seating is of paramount priority for Airline companies when it comes to leveraging added comfort to enhance travel experience of their passengers. Airline companies, while investing significantly on Aircraft Component & Engine MRO and technology upgrade; are also considering economics, and ergonomics of cabin furnishings to ensure Air Traveller’s Comfort. Airplane Seating Market is gaining a huge traction worldwide owing to the increased Air Travel rate. Recently, most of the Airline companies are seen making huge investments in modifying cabin interior and seating arrangements. Some of them are offering more comfortable luxurious lie-flat business class seating while some are adding extra row of economy seating; at the same time some are introducing Recaro Aircraft Seating.

Accreditation the rising investment activities transpiring in the Airline Industry lately; the Market Research Future promptly published a thorough study report giving out the complete market prognosis till 2021. According to which, The Aircraft Seating Market is projected to grow at the rapid pace demonstrating an aggrandized expansion by registering ~ 13% of a CAGR during 2016-2021.

Over the last decade, the Aviation or Airline industry has been witnessing a robust growth, owing to the increased diversification among airlines worldwide. The passenger traffic is expanding exponentially, despite a slight slowdown in the global economy. In recent years, the large aviation markets, such as the U.S., Europe, and Asia have witnessed increased expenses by passengers, due to the rising per capita income in these regions coupled with increasing rate of business travels. This in turn has resulted in the expansion of the aviation industry. Moreover, air travel has been made easier and convenient by the low cost carriers, whilst airline companies are extending their services to various geographic locations. Due to which Air travel is increasing eventually, fostering the global aviation industry. To suffice this heightened demand of global Air travel; Airline companies are increasing their fleet numbers & size. While industry players operating in the Aircraft Seating market; are answering this increased demand in the best possible way by offering aircraft interiors innovations & radical improvements such as Body-friendly Seating etc.

Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several major well-established players, the global Market of Aircraft Seating appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. The Key players operating in the market compete based on pricing, technology, reputation and services. These vendors are committed to deliver reliable, leading-edge products and services.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

November 2017 – Delta Air Lines announced that it will offer lie-flat business-class seating on domestic flights on six more routes next year as customer service on US domestic long-haul flights continues to become more competitive.

November 2017 – AUSTRALIA’S largest budget airline commenced a bold plan to squeeze more seats onto its planes. An extra row of economy seating has been fitted into 43 of Jetstar’s A320 fleet by rearranging the toilets and reducing the galley space.

November 2017 – Singapore Airlines unveiled new Airbus A380economy-class seats, which will be introduced by the end of the year. The seats, Recaro Aircraft Seating’s CL3710, will also be used on the carrier’s A350 and Boeing 787-10aircraft in 2018. According to Recaro, the “highly customized seat back and special padding will ensure exceptional passenger comfort.

Regional & Country Analysis

In 2015, there were around 22,000 aircraft in service, majority of them from North America. This figure is likely to double in the next 20 years to reach around 40,000 aircraft. Improved affordability and accessibility will stimulate demand for air travel in established markets and meet the emerging travel needs of the growing middle-class population in the region. By 2021, EMEA is likely to lead the market with a market share of around 38%, followed by Americas and APAC. In APAC region, there were around 6,000 aircraft in service in 2015 which is expected to have around 13,460 new aircraft over the next two decades. These factors will drive the demand for aircraft seating market.