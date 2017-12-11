Industry Overview:

Global Aerospace and Defence Telemetry Market Research Report – Forecast to 2021” Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2021.

BAE systems, Cobham, Honeywell, L-3 communications, Zodiac Aerospace, Curtiss-Wright, Dassault Aviation, Finmeccanica, Kongsberg Gruppen, and Orbit Technologies are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Aerospace and Defence Telemetry Market.

Communication with the Fleet Communication System (FCS) is appreciated by trunked radio, cellular, or satellite communication. Telemetry technology is used extensively in FCS. The Global Aerospace and Defence Telemetry Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the transition towards efficient and low-cost telemetry systems.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global Aerospace and Defence Telemetry Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The Market is forecasted to demonstrate a huge growth by 2021, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a moderate CAGR of 3% during the anticipated period (2016 – 2021).

Factors driving the market are growing demand of radio and satellite based telemetry for military & defence application, investment in R&D to develop control & communications systems, and utilization of UAV for remote sensing. Integration across all platforms for a seamless net-centric environment, where users will have access to real-time data and better accessibility to ground control stations, this technological trend would contribute to the market growth. Moreover, challenges that defence industry face push the pressure further up to improve productivity in the telemetry market, and respond to complex government regulations. A need for the frequency spectrum in this industry will revolutionize the aerospace & defence telemetry market in future providing impetus to the market growth.

However, issues related to C-band telemetry, noise due to interference, errors caused due to non-uniformity, and ongoing budget cuts would affect the market growth during the forecast period. In the future, the common methods in satellite communication for telematics will be based on RF communication infrastructure. Adversely, remote radio telemetry is projected to possess the hegemony of the Global Aerospace and Defence Telemetry Market.

Many Aerospace & defence applications are custom designed around rotating machinery measurements for specific needs. Temperature, strain, pressure, vibration and torque can all be transmitted off of the shaft using single or multi-channel digital wireless techniques including Applications include, Aerodynamic and stress studies on helicopter blades, Measurement of torque and vibration on land and sea based propulsion systems, Gas turbine design verification and stress surveys, Torque measurements on aircraft engines during take-off, Stress and temperature testing on aircraft wheel and brake systems and Driveshaft torque testing on military ground vehicles

Competitive Analysis

The Market of Aerospace and Defence Telemetry appears to be highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous well-established players having international and global presence. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for the leading players. These key players compete based upon pricing, reputation and services. These players emphasis upon Spacecraft hardware. As computers and system become more advanced, the technology needed to make them more efficient, faster, and resistant to the environment becomes less expensive. Vendors strive to develop compact telemetry systems with the lower costing. Digital maps, which allow visualization of vehicle positions and traces is trending in this market and will play a significant role. Global economic uncertainty is prompting the key players operating in the market to region voice interests and concerns about telematics in the aerospace & defence sector and the Blue Ocean strategies in this sector will help telemetry grow at a rapid pace. To gain more competitive advantage in the market, these key players require more consolidation and integration of telemetry systems as a whole. Vendors operating in the market strive to provide a strong, supporting infrastructure with many years of on-time aerospace delivery experience, To Deliver configurable designs. From simple packaged sensors to multi-function integrated assemblies, To create integrated assemblies by providing sensing solutions to the aerospace industry by designing and delivering fully sealed, qualified products complete with a connector and mounting and manufacture rugged solutions. Field data proves these designs stand up to the rigors of pressure cycling, wash-down, temperature extremes, and high vibration

Industry News:

