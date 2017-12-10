The Lauren Ashtyn Collection recently shared several tips intended to help people find solutions to thinning hair. The company stated that thinning hair is a common problem among men and women, and is often part of the aging process. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection indicated that, in spite of its prevalence, there are solutions available to people who suffer from thinning hair. The company shared that the purpose of its announcement is to help people find solutions that will work for them.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection mentioned that hairstyles that tug on the hair too much can contribute to thinning hair. According to The Lauren Ashtyn Collection, braids, buns, and other tight hairstyles which pull the hair back can lead to thinning hair. For this reason, The Lauren Ashtyn Collection recommends that people wear looser hairstyles.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection continued its announcement by stating that there are products available which are specifically designed to help fight thinning hair. The company indicated that certain shampoos and conditioners can help rebuild the body and thickness of hair, thus slowing down the thinning effects of hair loss. The company also stated that there are several creams available on the market that achieves this same purpose. According to the Lauren Ashtyn Collection, using a combination of these products will help restore hair to its natural fullness.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection wrapped up its announcement by providing several points of company information. The company stated that Lauren Ashtyn is the daughter of a hairstylist herself, and has had a passion for hair that was present at a young age. The company also mentioned that its hair extensions, hair care products, and hair accessories come in many varieties. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection went on to indicate that its hair extensions are 100% human European hairpieces, and are fully customizable with regard to color, cut, and style.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection closed by sharing that its clip-in extensions provide length and volume in a snap.

