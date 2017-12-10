The editors of Multichannel Merchant (MCM) have selected Red Stag Fulfillment as one of the Top 3PL Providers for 2018 . Multichannel Merchant Top 3PL for 2018 is a listing of leading third-party logistics providers. This is the second honor for Red Stag Fulfillment this year: it has also been recognized by FitSmallBusiness as the Best E-Commerce Fulfillment Service for Heavy & Valuable Goods

The explosion of eCommerce and the increasing number of 3PLs in the marketplace make it more important than ever to choose the right fulfillment company. Multichannel Merchant’s Top 3PL for 2018 is a value-added service for its audience. The online resource is a searchable database/directory for merchants looking for a qualified 3PL provider with expertise in eCommerce order fulfillment.

“Many eCommerce and direct-to-customer merchants today are considering an outsourced fulfillment solution because their business growth has outstripped their internal capabilities,” said Mike O’Brien, Senior Content Manager of Multichannel Merchant. “That’s why we’ve developed our Top 3PL listing as a valuable resource for them. Each 3PL listed has been selected based on their industry experience, range of capabilities, and ability to handle high order flow.”

The company profiles in the MCM Top 3PL listing include vital information to help merchants in their selection process, including key capabilities, average annual client order volume, top merchandise categories handled, facility locations, and more.

“We have worked hard since Red Stag first opened its doors to provide our customers with an unparalleled level of eCommerce fulfillment service,” said Eric McCollom, President of Red Stag. “We are honored to receive the MCM Top 3PL listing as a recognition of what we’ve been able to achieve.”

When FitSmallBusiness.com included Red Stag in its list of the best fulfillment warehouses in 2017, Red Stag Fulfillment was one of only six fulfillment companies singled out for recognition. Red Stag was recognized for its specialty: fulfillment of products that are large, heavy, or otherwise require special handling.

“We’re particularly proud of this award because it highlights our commitment to serve online sellers with an average parcel weight above 5 pounds,” McCollom said, after the list was published in May. “This is the niche where Red Stag is dedicated to being the world-class solution for our clients.”

This was the second year in a row that FitSmallBusiness.com named Red Stag Fulfillment as one of the top eCommerce fulfillment companies in the United States.

About Multichannel Merchant

Multichannel Merchant reaches key decision makers responsible for eCommerce, management, marketing, and operations at companies that sell merchandise through multiple channels — including eCommerce, mobile, social, and catalog. Multichannel Merchant delivers original research, as well as in-depth analysis of trends and best practices, news, tactical/how-to, executive summaries, technology and supplier comparisons, tip sheets, and resource information to help companies sell and deliver products wherever and whenever the customer wants them — at home, at work, in the store, or at other locations.

About Red Stag Fulfillment

Red Stag Fulfillment is an eCommerce 3PL provider specializing in shipping products that are greater than 5 pounds, high-value, or need other types of special handling. Between our two warehouses, we can ship to more than 97 percent of the United States in two days or less. Our guarantees that ensure great service, including: no shrinkage allowance (we pay for any merchandise lost or damaged in our warehouses) and, if an order doesn’t ship on time, we pay the shipping, plus we pay you $50. We offer same-day shipping and handle returns, too. We do a lot right, and we’re constantly working to do it even better.

