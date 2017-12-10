After launching its fully refurbished website a few weeks ago, Photon Communications has added an interactive feature that will enable customers to post reviews and ratings on the site. The new digital tool is featured as a TrustedSite widget on the company’s website.

Photon Communications has unveiled a customer-oriented feature on its recently refurbished website. The company has added a TrustedSite Reviews widget on its online portal for collecting customer reviews and ratings. The company upgraded its GoDaddy domain to TrustedSite status, which is a Certified Domain with a McAfee SECURE trustmark. TrustedSite is the product of a partnership between GoDaddy and McAfee. It integrates its “Reviews” widget into the McAfee SECURE certification, which is a very easy and convenient platform for collecting unlimited ratings and reviews from customers directly on the site.

The site reviews are displayed in a McAfee SECURE Safe Browsing Chrome extension, which has more than 90,000 users currently. The Reviews widget is featured on the mid left-hand side border of the site and users need only click on it to access. Upon clicking, the widget launches a secure popup window where users are free to leave comments, rate the site, and even post questions. Currently, the posted reviews and ratings may be displayed in the Trustedsite.com directory, the SafeBrowsing Chrome extension search results and verification window, and the TrustedSite reviews widget.

With its newly added Reviews feature, Photon Communications will actively engage its customers in diligent evaluation of their satisfaction in order to improve its business operations. The 1st generation company has introduced several other new features on its renovated website in order to enhance its functionality and improve user-experience. The new website came with a fully functional online electrical shop with a versatile shopping cart for round-the-clock online sales from anywhere in the world. The company’s catalog is also available on the site. They can be followed at https://west-grove.cylex-usa.com/company/photon-communications—electrical-supply-co–26241751.html

Photon Communications has been dealing in electrical products in its hometown of West Grove, Pennsylvania since it was founded at the turn of the 21st century by Emma Raner, the current President/CEO. Emma runs the firm with her husband Rod Raner, the COO. In the last 17 years, Photon Communications has risen from a shabby local storefront to a leading supplier and distributor in the electrical & communications industry. The company “offers a wide range of products and services designed to meet your needs from material distribution to complete supply chain management.” As a Women Business Enterprise certified by the WBENC, Photon Communications is and has always been committed to excellence. Company reviews can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Photon+Communications+Inc/@39.8259619,-75.878919,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x95c9b09c00d80764!8m2!3d39.8259619!4d-75.878919

