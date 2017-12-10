Renting offices at a Business Center offers a wide range of benefits. De Soet Consulting helps their clients with all their professional needs. Whether as a short term or a long term solution, the offices are completely equipped with a perfect office infrastructure and high qualified employees. That means that offices don’t need to invest in expensive computers and equipment, also they don’t have to worry about not renting enough space or the other way. In case the company expands quickly it is easy to expand within the Business Center complex, says Rieta de Soet, CEO of De Soet Consulting in Switzerland.

This is a perfect solution if you want to expand your business to a different region. It is simple, uncomplicated and cheap. There are no launching costs, no investments and a flexible term of lease. So why even rent anything else? Rieta de Soet says, the availability of offices in a business center is a great benefit for companies coming from abroad, because they get a helping hand from the employees who speak the local language and know the culture and costums.

Switzerland is a desirable location and so is Zug with it’s proximity to Zurich. It is easy to be globally connected with customers.

It is also a good solution for a young entrepreneur, who wants to start self-employment. He gets all the help and information he needs from an experienced and high qualified staff.

Furthermore De Soet Consulting offers an individual telephone service, backoffice, marketing service, translation services, conference rooms and helps building up your marketing organization. No matter what your needs are, De Soet Consulting offers a personal and professional service to absolutely amazing prices, says Dr. Fabian de Soet.