A popular driving school in Edmonton, Canada is now offering new students the opportunity to learn how to drive a manual car or stick shift vehicle. The Arrow Driving School has opted to appeal to a growing group of drivers who are eager to have more control over the vehicle they are driving on the road.

The new class of driving lessons from the school will teach eager new drivers key issues and areas of piloting a manual car. This will include finding the right point for the clutch at which to change gears and ensuring that the car does not stall when putting it in gear for the first time. Research has shown that driving a manual car can be more stressful and The Arrow Driving School is eager to ensure that people do have all the knowledge they could need when behind the wheel of this type of vehicle.

The Arrow Driving School decided to introduce these lessons after discovering that there is a demand for new drivers who want to learn how to operate a manual car. While only three percent of cars on the highways are manual and less than eighteen percent of drivers are aware how to drive this type of vehicle, there are plenty of new drivers who are eager to learn. The Arrow Driving School is keen to provide a fantastic new option for these individuals.

The Arrow Driving School has been voted as the best driving school in the local area and has built a reputation by providing a high-quality level of service. As well as this, the school employs both male and female driving instructors, ensuring that new learners can choose who they are most comfortable with. The school has excellent reviews from past students due to the fact that their lessons are priced to value and that they cater to a wide audience.

As well as catering to demand, The Arrow Driving School is offering manual lessons to provide their service to an even greater audience and expand their reach. Although the number of manual cars on the road is decreasing the school has noticed that this has not stopped producers releasing new manual models. To drive these exciting new vehicles such as the Mazda MX-5 and the BMW 340i, learners need to know the basics of driving a manual car.

For younger drivers, The Arrow Driving School believes a manual car may also offer a faster, thrilling experience and an increased level of control on how an individual chooses to drive. As such, the school is sure that the new lessons will be a hit with new drivers, keen to get more from their driving experience.

More information on the lessons offered by the company can be found on their website. Alternatively, the driving school can be contacted directly with the information provided below.

Contact:

Gurpreet Sohal

Company: The Arrow Driving School

Address: Unit #206, 6203 28 Avenue, Edmonton, T6K 4E8, UK

Phone: (780) 721-8282

Email: thearrowdrivingschool@gmail.com

Website: https://www.thearrowdrivingschool.com/