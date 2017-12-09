Prime Watches, an online retailer of watches in India is offering the latest of range of Victronix watches for sale. The company has sourced the newest collection of timepieces keeping in mind the changing preferences of fashion lovers.

The Victorinix Maverick 241614 which forms a part of this collection has a number of exciting features such as date, display, analogue and luminous hand. Designed for women who prefer timepieces which can stand the test of time, it has been made using sapphire crystal glass material.

The strap of the watch has been made from stainless steel and offers optimum amount of comfort to the wearer. It goes well with all types of apparels and can therefore be worn virtually anywhere. The watch has a water resistance capacity up to 100 meters and has quartz movement which ensures efficient time keeping. So it can be a viable option for working professionals as well as students. The watch has a brown colored dial and has a round case shape.

Victronix Men’s Maverick Analog Display Swiss Quartz Watch on the other hand is meant for men who prefer a suave look. It has a stainless steel bracelet watch which is equipped with a rotating coin-edge bezel and blue dial with date window. It comes with a 43 mm stainless steel case with anti-reflective sapphire dial window. The watch has Swiss quartz movement with analog display. The watch has a steel bracelet with a double-locking fold-over clasp closure. It is water resistance up to a height of 100 meters and is suitable for swimming and snorkeling.

Victorinox INOX Professional Diver as its name suggests is best suited for people who are passionate about swimming. The watch has a quartz movement which ensures correct timing. It has a round case shape of 43 mm and has a red colored rubber strap. The timepiece’s dial is also of the same color. The watch has a water resistance capacity up to 200 meters and is made from sapphire crystal glass. Therefore it can resist all types of scratches and is safe to use when exposed to water for years together without a high level of maintenance.

The price of each model tends to vary. In order to buy models of preference, buyers can have a look at the existing special offers and discounts available on a periodic basis. A close comparison of these offers can help them to save a substantial sum of money. This can help buyers to save a substantial sum of money and buy watches of their preference sitting at home.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

